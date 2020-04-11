What’s Open Easter 2020: Here Are The Supermarkets, Restaurants, And Stores Still Open Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Those looking to do some last-minute shopping on Easter 2020 or grab take-out from a restaurant will find a very different landscape than in past years.

The outbreak of the coronavirus has led to the closure of nearly all non-essential businesses across the United States, while many supermarkets have moved to limited hours and restaurants have gone to offering take-out only. There are still some options for people looking to do some shopping or grab a meal, but it may require some planning ahead.

What Restaurants Are Open Easter 2020

While there won’t be eat-in dining for those looking to avoid cooking on Easter, a number of national chains are still offering take-out options.

As Country Living reported, more than two dozen of these national chains are remaining open for take-out or curbside delivery. This includes Boston Market, Cheesecake Factory, Cracker Barrel, Denny’s, and IHOP. Many fast-food restaurants will remain open as well, including McDonald’s and Burger King, though hours may be limited based on location. The report has a full list of which will be open, including what order restrictions they might have amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Those looking to grab a meal at a locally owned restaurant will likely want to check ahead to make sure the doors are still open. The restaurant industry has been one of the hardest-hit by the spread of the virus, with some experts estimating that close to 20 percent of all restaurants may ultimately close for good. Many have already been forced to close their doors indefinitely.

Fernando de Dios / Getty Images

Those looking to grab some take-out from their favorite local spot on Easter 2020 may find it best to call ahead to make sure they will be open.

What Stores And Supermarkets Are Open On Easter 2020

Taking a trip to the store to pick up some last-minute Easter supplies will also look very difficult in 2020. As USA Today noted, a number of supermarket chains have already announced that they will be closing their doors on Easter, giving employees a much-needed break after weeks of working on the front lines and enduring rushes of shoppers preparing to shelter at home for days or weeks.

“Trader Joe’s, Sprouts Farmers Market, BJ’s Wholesale Club and Southeastern Grocers (BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie) are among the retailers who have announced they will be closed April 12, a change from last year,” the report noted.

The report added that stores traditionally closed on Easter — including Costco, Sam’s Club, and Target — will remain closed this year.

Ore Huiying / Getty Images

USA Today added that not all companies announced plans for Easter 2020 after many already shifted to different hours amid the coronavirus outbreak. Many stores that had been open 24 hours have since shifted to being closed overnight to focus on restocking shelves left bare from shoppers stocking up.

There are still a number of pharmacies open on Easter 2020, though those looking to do any other kind of shopping will be out of luck as nearly all non-essential stores across the country have been closed. Good Housekeeping has a full list of grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores that will still be open for Easter shopping.