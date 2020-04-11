Rachel Cook Wears Nothing But A Thong

Rachel Cook has been alternating between showing off her shaved head and rocking wigs in her recent Instagram updates, and she opted for the latter in her newest post today. The Playboy model shared two snaps in the series, both were selfies and the first one was arguably the most revealing.

In this picture, the model stood and held a black camera horizontally with one hand. Rachel wore only a tiny black low-waisted thong for the occasion, and it featured a white logo in the front. She censored her bare chest with her right hand, although a peek of her nipple was visible.

The sensation glanced to the side with her lips parted. She posed in front of a white door in a dark blue room. Behind her was a black stool with a green leafy plant on top.

Rachel opted for a brunette wig that she wore in a middle part. The locks were brushed in front of her shoulders and the ends were wavy. Her makeup application added a feminine touch to her look, and it included light pink eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick. She didn’t wear any accessories although her moon phase tattoo on her wrist was prominent.

Moreover, the model was well-illuminated in the shot because there was plenty of natural light streaming into the space from the right side of the frame.

In the second pic in the series, she posed on her right knee. Rachel rocked a straw cowboy hat, a gray bikini top, and white cowboy boots.

The post has been fairly popular so far, garnering over 19,600 likes in the first 25 minutes since going live.

In addition, Rachel’s fans rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

“You define perfection simply beautiful,” declared a supporter.

“Gahhhh girl crush for life,” raved a second social media user.

“Beautiful post and words Rachel,” wrote another follower.

“Omg that is absolutely gorgeous,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Rachel often posts bold photos to her Instagram page, and shared another update a week ago where she went pantless and flaunted her booty. That time, she wore her hair up in a towel, and she rocked a white bra and thigh-high black stockings. She held a glass of wine in her right hand and offered up the peace sign with her left hand. Rachel glanced back at the camera with a coy expression on her face. The image was in black and white.