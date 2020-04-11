Krissy Cela Rocks Orange Shorts And White Sports Bra For Upper Body Workout Routine

British fitness trainer Krissy Cela trained her upper body in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in light orange shorts and a white sports bra, the brunette beauty started the workout with a series of pushups on her toes. In her caption, she recommended doing 12 reps of this exercise.

Next, she added a set of dumbbells to the workout for a set of bicep curls into overhead presses. In the third video, she did front raises into lateral raises

In her caption, Krissy said that these three exercises should be done as a circuit with no rest in between until 5 minutes have elapsed. The next three exercises are part of the second circuit which should follow the first after a 2-minute break.

In the fourth video, Krissy tackled a set of shoulder taps. For this exercise, she got into a pushup position and that alternated touching her shoulders with her fingers. Then she introduced a chair to the workout for a set of tricep dips. Propping herself up on the edge of the chair with her arms with her knees raised, she then lowered her body by bending her elbows.

In the sixth and final video of the series, Krissy did a set of chest flys into skull crushed. While holding the weights, she lay face-up on a yoga mat with her arms stretched to the sides. Then she raised each dumbbell simultaneously till they were over her chest, then she bent her elbows bringing the weights closer to her head.

Krissy recommended doing this circuit for five minutes as well and to repeat circuits one and two again after that.

The post has been liked close to 20,000 times and more than 150 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, more than one fan vouched for the difficulty of the workout.

“Your home workouts are killing me like I actually couldn’t walk in work today,” one person wrote before adding three crying laughing emoji.

“Front to lateral raise get me every time,” another added. “Gotta say a little prayer to get me through that set.”

“Did this workout today!!!! Killed me!” a third person added.

Others thanked her for sharing exercise demonstrations that they can replicate at home.

“Keep up the great work that you are doing my friend the content and information that you are providing to us is truly incredible,” a fourth Instagram user said.