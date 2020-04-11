Kiki Passo Puts Her Tan Lines On Display In Daring Black Bikini: ‘Underboob Queen’

Kiki Passo let it all hang out as she exposed some major skin in her latest Instagram upload on Saturday afternoon. She flashed her figure while reminding her fans in the caption that she considers herself the “underboob queen.”

In the sexy photo, Kiki looked drop dead gorgeous in a black bikini. The top was strapless and cut to expose much of her bare chest underneath, as well as tan lines that she got while wearing a different bathing suit. The top laced around her flat tummy and showcased her toned arms and massive cleavage.

The bottom of the suit rested high on her curvy hips and clung tightly to her tiny waist. Her killer legs can also be seen in the shot.

Kiki accessorized the look with a gold bracelet on her wrist and a thick chain around her neck. She stood in front of a white wall as she pushed her hip to the side and bent one knee. She had both of her hands resting in front of her as she served up a serious stare into the camera.

Kiki’s long, blond hair was parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder.

She sported sun kissed skin, which she illuminated with a shimmering highlighter on her nose and the corners of her eyes. She added pink blush on her cheekbones, and pink lipstick as well. Her look featured long lashes and thick black eyeliner. She completed the application with a metallic eye shadow and sculpted brows.

Kiki’s over 1 million follower wasted no time sharing their love for the snap. The post earned more than 32,000 likes in less than an hour after it was published to her account. Admirers also went wild in the comments section with over 480 messages.

“Long live the queen,” one follower declared.

“Personally, I really like the tan line thing,” remarked another.

“Tan line queen too,” a third social media user wrote.

“When we think she couldn’t get any better,” a fourth comment read.

Kiki’s followers have come to expect racy content from the model, who is most often photographed rocking barely-there bathing suit looks in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kiki dropped the jaws of her fans earlier this month when she donned a silver metallic string bikini. That piece of swimwear also showcased her eye-catching tan lines. Fans flocked to that post as well, clicking the like button over 74,000 times and leaving more than 1,100 comments.