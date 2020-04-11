Catherine Giudici Lowe Shares a Sweet Photo Of Her Children Wearing Matching Outfits

Sean and Catherine Giudici Lowe's three children pose together in identical outfits in her latest Instagram photo.

Catherine Giudici Lowe, the wife of former Bachelor Sean Lowe, is warming hearts with an adorable new Instagram photo featuring her three children all wearing matching outfits. The couple’s sons, 3-year-old Samuel Thomas Lowe and 1-year-old Isaiah Hendrix Lowe, pose together on the couch with their little sister, 4-month-old Mia.

Both Samuel and Isaiah wear white t-shirts and white pants with black block numbers all over them. Baby Mia wears the same pattern but on a onesie. A white bow around Mia’s head and a pair of socks with pom poms on them finish off her tiny outfit. The baby stares intently at the camera as she is propped up on Samuel’s lap. Both boys smile playfully.

While their choice of outfit may seem strange, Catherine picked them out with a very special purpose in mind as she explained in her caption. All the big, bold numbers were intended to represent the huge number of thank you’s the family have to offer to medical professionals and hospital staff who are currently working long hours and putting their lives at risk as they fight on the front lines against the coronavirus outbreak.

Catherine expressed her gratitude for these brave individuals, assuring them that she did not take for granted what they are currently sacrificing to save lives. She encouraged her followers, particularly those that are at home and are non-essential employees, to focus on spreading love and positivity during these challenging times.

Catherine’s followers loved the sweet photo and the message it was intended to send. In no time the post racked up over 90,000 likes. Many of her followers took to the comment section to compliment Catherine on the children’s outfits and share their own stories about how the pandemic is affecting them personally.

“How can you not smile when you see these three adorable kiddos. I also work in the medical field in the ER in Utah. We are very appreciative of many prayers and kinds words. Please keep everyone in your prayers and keep positive vibes coming. We will all get through this. Thanks for sharing your cute family with all of us,” one person commented.

“Adorable thank you for sharing your beautiful children and the message of hope and thanks to all who are out there saving lives and keeping us fed!” another person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Catherine, Sean and their children are currently in quarantine at their family home in Dallas, Texas.