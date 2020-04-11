Yuliett Torres Shakes Her Booty In New Video On Instagram

Yuliett Torres has been pretty active on her Instagram page today and has shared three new updates so far. And in her most recent post, the cutie showed off her dance moves in a new TikTok video.

The model rocked an all-green outfit for the occasion and it allowed her to flaunt her curves. It consisted of a tiny front-tie bikini top, a long-sleeved crop sweater that she left unzipped, and a pair of tight booty shorts with a v-shaped waistline that emphasized her toned abs. These featured bow accents on the sides that fell down her upper thighs.

She wore her hair down and brushed onto her back and rocked a colorful makeup application that included light purple eyeshadow and bright, light pink blush. Moreover, she didn’t wear any visible accessories and kept the focus on her cleavage and fit physique.

At the beginning of the clip, Yuliett was seen turning her camera on before stepping back as she played with her hair. Her bikini top was arguably too small and a hint of her nipple was visible.

From there, the stunner raised her hands in the air and shook her hips to the sides and gave a sultry look. Yuliett bounced around and turned her back to the camera before twerking to the music.

The hottie completed her dance in front of her bed with a tan and black headboard. There was a small side table that was decorated with a couple of figurines including one with a Christian cross.

The update has been viewed over 123,000 times already even though it’s only been live for an hour.

Yuliett’s followers rushed to the comment section to leave these compliments.

“Love that,” exclaimed a social media user.

“I’m crazy about you,” declared a second admirer.

“Love your moves,” gushed a third supporter.

“Tick tok you don’t stop,” wrote another fan.

The sensation noted that she’s new to the TikTok platform in the caption and shared her username in the corner of the frame.

The social media star often shows off her booty, and shared another post a week ago that was all about her figure. In that snap, Yuliett posed with her back facing the camera in a purple workout ensemble. It included a long-sleeved crop top and tight, high-waisted leggings with textured fabric that called attention to her derrière. She wore her hair down and brushed behind her shoulders and posed outside with a yellow building and palm trees in the background.