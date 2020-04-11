Lyna Perez Flashes Her Hourglass Curves In A Skimpy Pink Lingerie Set On Instagram

Lyna Perez returned to Instagram on Saturday afternoon with yet another racy photo. She exposed some skin as she lounged around at home.

In the sexy snap, Lyna looked like a brunette bombshell in a skimpy baby pink bralette with white lace trim. The garment boasted thin spaghetti straps and flaunted her massive cleavage, toned arms, and shoulders.

She added a pair of matching pink panties that rested high on her curvy hips and showed off her tiny waist. Her flat tummy and rock hard abs were also on full display in the pic.

She posed in a tan chair as she lifted one shoulder and turned her head to side. She gave a sultry stare into the camera and wore a flirty smile on her face as she placed both of her arms at her sides and leaned forward a bit.

Lyna’s long, light-brown hair was parted in the center and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and covered her shoulders.

She also stunned with a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look included pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and chin to accentuate her tanned skin. She added darkened brows and thick lashes, as well as black liner and pink eye shadow to give her eyes definition. The application was completed with light pink gloss on her full lips.

Lyna’s over 4.9 million followers instantly began to respond to the photo, clicking the like button over 26,000 times within the first 25 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Fans also raced to the comments section to gush over her with more than 1,000 messages.

“The number one the most beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Just wanted to say that hope you are staying safe and healthy in this difficult moment for us all. Please take care of yourself and your family as your well being is the most important,” another stated.

“And just like that, Saturday became way better,” a third comment read.

“This beautiful women is the most flawless ever,” a fourth social media user remarked.

Lyna has become known for flashing her hourglass figure in her racy online snaps. She often sports revealing bathing suits, tiny shorts, and skintight tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lyna most recently delighted her fans when she posed in a barely-there white thong bikini. That photo also proved to be a hit among her followers, earning over 124,000 likes and more than 2,600 comments to date.