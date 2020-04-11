Nata Lee Shows Off Cleavage And Killer Curves In Tiny Lace Bra And Revealing Skirt

Blond beauty Nata Lee — who is regarded by many as the “World’s Sexiest DJ” — sent hearts racing on social media after she posted a very sexy snapshot of herself on Saturday, April 11. The internet model shared the post with her 4.7 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly became a hit.

The 21-year-old Russian bombshell was photographed indoors inside of a kitchen. She exuded a seductive vibe as she pouted and posed while sitting down. Nata faced her body towards the camera, meanwhile, her gaze averted the lens. Her medium-length blond hair, which featured dark roots, was styled in waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Nata sported a full face of glamorous makeup for the snapshot, which included foundation, blush and bronzer, sculpted eyebrows, a light-pink lipgloss, and eyeshadow. However, it was her killer curves that demanded the most attention, as she put her famous figure on display in a skimpy two-piece outfit that left barely anything to the imagination.

Up top, Nata opted for a black bra that was made out of lace and featured ruffled edges. The bra was designed with two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. Meanwhile, the garment’s cups, which appeared to be slightly padded, tightly hugged her voluptuous assets as it exposed plenty of cleavage.

Nata paired the bra with a matching black skirt that did not conceal much of her figure. The garment, which went down to her ankles, featured two scandalous cutout that went all the way up to the model’s waist, successfully showcasing her pert derriere, curvaceous hips, and even her hip bones. It did not appear as if Nata was wearing panties underneath the scandalous skirt. Furthermore, her chiseled midriff was on full display as the skirt’s high-waisted design drew attention to it.

Nata did not accessorize the eye-catching look.

The beauty revealed in the post that the photo was taken in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, in the post’s cation, she stated that her day consisted of “my personal home Coachella.”

The sexy post was met with a large amount of support and approval from tens of thousands of fans and accumulated more than 108,000 likes in the first hour after going live. More than 700 followers also took to the comments section to shower Nata with compliments on both her looks, and her killer figure.

“Wow, what a gorgeous picture,” one user commented.

“Beautiful shot, you always look so stunning,”a second follower added.

“You are so perfect,” chimed in a third fan.

“Those legs! You are flawless,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

