Yaslen Clemente Shakes Her Backside In Skintight Animal-Print Shorts While Dancing With A Broom

Yaslen's cat, Zorro, made a cameo in her dance video.

Yaslen Clemente showed off a few seriously sexy dance moves while she was doing a little spring cleaning. On Saturday, the fitness model took to Instagram to inform her followers that she has a new favorite song. She played a snippet of the tune while she danced with a broom in her living room.

For her performance, Yaslen rocked a cropped white cami and a pair of pink leopard-print shorts. Her tiny bottoms clung to her curves. The shorts featured a scrunch back with a high cut that left little of the model’s curvaceous backside to the imagination. The stretchy garment’s waistline dipped down low in the front, but the sides were stretched up high so that they hit the smallest part of her tiny waist.

Yaslen was wearing her chin-length blond hair styled in voluminous bouncy curls. Her soft and natural beauty look included a glossy pink lip, champagne eye shadow, and a light coat of mascara on her lashes.

Yaslen’s living room served as the backdrop of her energetic performance. Her video started with a shot of the fitness guru from the back. She had a broom in her hand, and she was sweeping her hardwood floor as she provocatively swayed her hips and shook her derriere in front of the camera. Upbeat dance music played as she moved.

Yaslen eventually turned around to face the camera. She was shown leaning over and playing with her hair as she continued to dance. She also stuck her free arm up in the air, ran her hand over her body, and twerked.

Near the beginning of her video, one of Yaslen’s pet cats, Zorro, video-bombed her. The white feline was casually strolling through the living room when he decided to briefly stop and look at the camera before continuing on his way.

The song Yaslen was dancing to was “El Que Se Enamora Pierde” by De La Ghetto featuring Darell. In the caption of her post, she revealed that it’s currently her favorite tune.

As of this writing, Yaslen’s video has been liked over 22,000 times.

“You make cleaning look so fun hehe,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“Oh my goodness love this!!!” another admirer enthused.

“Can I hire you as a cleaning lady?” read a third remark.

Yaslen also responded to a fan who asked her where she got her shorts. She revealed that they were “twerk shorts” from Booty Scrunch Mami.

Yaslen was wearing a similar pair of tight animal-print shorts in a video that she uploaded earlier this week. She was shown playing with Zorro and two other feline members of her family.