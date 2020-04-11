Lori Loughlin’s Eldest Daughter Bella Giannulli Stuns In Makeup Free Selfie

Bella Giannulli showed off her natural beauty in a new Instagram post.

Lori Loughlin’s eldest daughter 21-year-old Bella Giannulli is showing off her natural beauty in her recent Instagram post. Bella, the older sister of 20-year-old YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli, enjoys trying bold makeup looks and sharing photos of them online. However, she switched things up this time and bared her makeup free face.

Despite her parents’ ongoing legal drama in relation to the college admissions scandal, Bella looked calm and laid back as she relaxed in a patio chair. She kept a straight face in the two photos. Her face was devoid of any cosmetics, allowing her natural pale skin to be visible with freckles dotting her cheeks and nose. Even without any eye makeup to enhance them, her green eyes shone beautifully in the light.

Bella wore part of her long dark hair down naturally, with the top section tied up in a half updo with a large, black bow. She kept her clothing casual in a simple white t-shirt and cream colored cardigan.

Bella is a fan of small, intricate jewelry and has several piercings in each ear. She accessorized with four different gold earrings.

While Bella has less of an online presence than her more famous younger sister, she does boast a decent Instagram following at 273,000 followers. Her fans clearly enjoyed the post, as it quickly amassed 26,000 likes. Many of her followers took to the comment section to compliment her on her fresh face and blemish free skin.

“Fresh quarantine skin. We love,” wrote one person.

“Okay hello beautiful,” commented another one of her followers.

“Miss your face,” said another.

The comments upon Bella’s post are solely positive ones because she has activated an Instagram comment filter that limits who is able to comment upon her posts. Thus, the only people that are able to comment are people that Bella already follows back. She activated this filter feature after the news broke of her parents arrest last year when she and her sister were slammed with hate comments on social media.

While Olivia’s social media posts tend to be few and far between in recent months, Bella has remained active on Instagram throughout the ordeal, often sharing selfies and throwback photos from her childhood.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bella and Olivia’s famous parents are expected to face trial for their involvement in the college admission scandal in October of 2020. It is not yet clear whether or not Bella or Olivia will face charges or if they will be called in to testify.