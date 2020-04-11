Kentucky Plans To Record License Plates Of People Who Attend Easter Services, Force Them To Quarantine

Kentucky residents who decide to attend Easter services this Sunday may find themselves forced to stay inside for some time afterward.

As CNN reported, the state has warned residents not to attend in-person services on Sunday amid the outbreak of coronavirus, saying they will record license plates and force anyone who attends to go into a 14-day self-quarantine. The report noted that at least half a dozen churches across the state are planning to go ahead with services on Sunday to celebrate the Christian holiday of Easter, despite pleas from public health officials to end all group gatherings. The coronavirus spreads easily through person-to-person contact, leading to recommendations for people to stay at home as much as possible.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear released a statement saying the state police will keep an eye on services and issue misdemeanor violations of state health department orders for those who decide to go.

“Local health officials then will contact the people associated with those vehicles and require them to self-quarantine for 14 days. This is the only way we can ensure that your decision doesn’t kill someone else,” Beshear said.

As the CNN report noted, an outbreak of coronavirus that left dozens sick and others dead was traced to a church revival in Hopkins County, Kentucky, leaving state officials worried that Easter services could leave more people exposed to the fast-spreading virus.

Some had initially expressed optimism that nationwide lockdowns could be over by Easter, including President Donald Trump who had previously said he hoped that people would be able to safely attend services. But Trump since went back on that prediction, calling for lockdown measures to remain in place through at least the end of the month.

While the majority of churches across the country have closed down and moved to offering online services as states institute stay-in-place orders and close all non-essential businesses, some have continued to hold services — and come under fire for it. In Louisiana, police arrested pastor Tony Spell after he defied state orders against public gathering by continuing to hold services at his Life Tabernacle Church.

It does not seem that police in Kentucky plan to shut down church services held on Easter, but those who attend could end up facing misdemeanor charges and be forced to remain in their homes for a mandatory 14-day period afterward.

There have been close to 1,700 coronavirus cases and 90 deaths across Kentucky, the CNN report noted.