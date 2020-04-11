Brooklyn Millard Counts Her Blessings In A Pair Of Tight Spandex Shorts & Matching Sports Bra

Brooklyn Millard took to her Instagram account over the weekend to flaunt her gym-honed curves with her fans. She also revealed that she was feeling very blessed in her life.

In the racy shot, Brooklyn looked smoking hot in a powder blue sports bra that showed off her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her ample cleavage and flat tummy. She added a pair of matching spandex shorts that clung tightly to her curvy hips and round booty while flashing her rock hard abs and killer legs in the process.

She soaked up some sun in the post as she posed outdoors next to a metal fence. Brook arched her back and placed her hand on the fence behind her while beaming a huge smile for the camera.

In the background of the photo, some tall trees and a field of yellow flowers can be seen. In the caption, she revealed that the picture was snapped in Venice, California.

Brooklyn wore her long, blond hair pulled back into a messy ponytail behind her head. However, she did leave out a few tendrils to frame her face.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application consisted long lashes, which she covered in mascara, black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She added defined brows to help her eyes pop a bit more.

She complemented her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones, as well as a illuminating highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. She completed the look with nude lips.

Many of Brooklyn’s 616,000-plus followers fell in love with the photo. The post has pulled in more than 18,000 likes since its upload. Fans also hit up the comments section with over 480 remarks on the pic.

“And you’re so freakin adorable,” one follower wrote.

“Really beautiful picture. I really like the caption. Your smile is captivating and brightened my day. Stay safe and healthy. Happy Easter,” another said.

“Such an inspiration,” a third comment read.

“Brooke…I can confirm, you are my favorite Instagram person,” a fourth social media user gushed.

Brooklyn isn’t shy about showing off her enviable curves for her online posts. She’s most often seen in skimpy little bikinis at the beach. However, she’s also been known to rock tight workout gear, plunging tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooklyn recently wowed her followers when she shared a snapshot of herself in a very revealing black bodysuit. To date, that post has garnered more than 38,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.