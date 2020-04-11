Niece Waidhofer Grabs Chest In Raunchy New Instagram Video

Niece Waidhofer is keeping things real on her Instagram feed with her usual stream of hilarious captions. In her newest share, she detailed the technological malfunctions she’s expecting thanks to a church service that’s being planned over Zoom. In addition to the detailed caption, the hottie kept things sizzling with a video yesterday that had nothing to do with the upcoming Easter service that was of herself flaunting her figure and her flirty personality.

In the short clip, Niece lied on her back and wore what appeared to be a strapless white dress. She tugged the right side of her outfit down and left her chest on partial display and censored herself by grabbing herself.

The video began with the sensation looking down towards her right shoulder as she licked her shoulder blade. Her dark purplish brown eyeshadow was prominent along with her dark lashes that popped against her fair skin. She also wore her hair down and it was brushed behind her shoulders.

At the end of the video, Niece glanced up at the camera with a coy expression on her face and the rest of her makeup application was easily discernible for the first time. The cutie rocked dark eyeliner on her lower lids and shimmery, light pink lipstick. Moreover, it didn’t look like she wore any accessories.

The playful post has been liked over 243,000 times so far and many people left their compliments and reactions in the comments section.

Many people responded to the model‘s caption.

“I’m a disappointment to my family because of my Instagram too it’s k,” sympathized an admirer.

“Aww sorry to hear beauty. My mom once told me she would rather grandma and grandpa die than see my Instagram thank you, mother dearest,” responded Niece.

“Wow you are always so beautiful though. Love your personality. Hope you’re doing good and having a good day,” wished a second social media user.

“Sexiest girl of Instagram without a doubt!! Love you,” gushed a third supporter, using three red heart emoji at the end of their comment.

Plus, Niece shared another eye-catching update yesterday, that time sporting a red and black lingerie set. She took the picture in front of a mirror and showed off the front and back of her ensemble and showcased her booty for her fans. Her bra was red with jagged lace accents on her straps and her lingerie bottoms hugged the top of her derrière. She glanced to her left with a flirty expression on her face with her lips slightly parted.