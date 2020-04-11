‘RHOA’ Preview: Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Deal With Their Marital Issues During A Counseling Session

Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker are doing their best to save their marriage in an upcoming episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Throughout Season 12 of the Bravo series, Burruss and Tucker’s issues within their marriage have been a part of her storyline. According to BET, Tucker expressed to Burruss on a recent episode of the season that he wasn’t happy with where their relationship was heading. He explained to Burruss how he feels he has put his career to the side for Burruss to focus on hers. He also shared how focusing on their joint business ventures has made him neglect his own goals for the future.

The couple’s issues are set to come back into the forefront during the Sunday, April 12 episode of RHOA. In the episode, Burruss and Tucker agree to go to counseling and air out the problems they have with one another. In the episode, Tucker uses the session to deliver some tough news to his wife. He informs her that he believes she is neglecting her family and said he feels she is failing them.

“I think we’ve been so focused on success that we’ve become great business partners,” Tucker said. “We love each other to death, but we just haven’t had time to be happy together lately.”

The couple’s counselor then suggested that they do more things when they’re together to stay present with one another. They agreed that they need to make time for each other, but Burruss’s latest venture into acting has hindered them from having any alone time. In their session, Tucker said while he is happy that Burruss is trying new things in her career, it doesn’t leave time for him and their children, even when she’s not working in another location. He also said because he sees their children more, he can see how it hurts them more, specifically their son, Ace, 3.

“She’s been gone. I get you have to go, stay out of town because you trying to do this acting thing, you trying, let’s get it, I got you. But when you come here, the little time that you do have, you book it with miscellaneous bullsh*t,” Tucker said, causing Burruss to cry. “My son, he’s three years old, and he’ll come four in the morning and get in the bed and say ‘Where’s mommy?'”

The episode of RHOA was filmed months before the current coronavirus pandemic. The couple seems to be in a better place now, as Burruss has been able to spend more time at home with her family. She and her family have been active on social media over the past few weeks. On her Instagram page, Burruss can be seen dancing with Tucker and their children- Riley Burruss, 17, Ace, Kaela Tucker, 23 and their newest addition, Blaze Tucker, 4 months.