‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Flo Accuses Sally Of Being A Fraud

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of April 13 reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will soon find herself going head-to-head with Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). And it seems as if Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) doesn’t have a clue that these two women are fighting over him.

Sally Plays On Wyatt’s Emotions

The promo, entitled “Flo versus Sally,” shows the redhead in tears as she pleads with her ex-boyfriend. As B&B fans know, Sally has wormed her way back into Wyatt’s life and is even staying at the beach house.

“We should be together and would be if it weren’t for Flo,” Sally tells Wyatt. It seems as if she believes that if Flo didn’t come back into Wyatt’s life, they would still be planning their wedding.

But Wyatt has already clarified his feelings for Sally. Although he once loved her, he now only feels compassion for her as a friend. He doesn’t want to hurt Sally, but he also doesn’t want to have a romantic relationship with her again. He certainly won’t dump Flo to give Sally another chance.

Flo Confronts Sally While Wyatt’s Still In The Dark

“Do you really feel anything but hatred towards me?” Flo asks Sally. She will ask Sally to move out, per The Inquisitr.The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Sally will have a hard time reining in her emotions as Flo taunts her. At the same time, Flo will note Sally’s response. She wants to confirm her suspicions that Sally isn’t as ill as what she’s letting everyone believe.

Wyatt Turns To Quinn

Wyatt will also ask his mother, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer), for advice about the strange situation he finds himself in.

Wyatt explains that Sally and Flo are “not at each other’s throats anymore.” He finds it bizarre that Sally’s sending Flo flowers, and that Flo is going out of her way for Sally.

“It’s good that they’re getting along,” Quinn opines.

Sally Pleads With Wyatt

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Flo will demand that Wyatt put Sally out. The redhead then turns to her ex and asks him to consider their friendship.

“Please tell me that she’s not going to come between us,” Sally pleads.

Flo Accuses Sally Of Being A Fraud

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers clip shows Flo snooping on Dr. Penny Escobar’s (Monica Ruiz) laptop. She will pull up Sally’s medical records and exclaims, “Oh my God!”

The soap opera spoilers tease that Flo then confronts Sally with the evidence that she gathered. She wants Sally to confess that she’s not dying and playing them all for fools.

“It’s over! Just admit it, you’re a fraud!” Flo spits at Sally.