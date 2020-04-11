Alexis Clark Shows Off Peachy Posterior In Throwback Beach Photo

American model Alexis Clark recently took to her Instagram account and treated her legions of admirers to a very hot throwback beach snap.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Saturday, April 11, Alexis could be seen rocking a skimpy brown bikini, one which perfectly accentuated her enviable figure. To spice things up, she turned her back toward the camera to put her perfect derriere on full display. That’s not all, but she also showed off a glimpse of sideboob to titillate her fans.

To ramp up the glamour, Alexis sported a full face of makeup. The application featured foundation, a brown shade of lipstick, lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara and defined eyebrows. She tied her blond tresses with an animal-print bandana and allowed them to cascade over her back. Finally, she had her manicured nails painted with a white polish.

In terms of accessories, Alexis kept it very simple and only opted for a pair of gold hoop earrings.

For the snap, she sat on a beach against the beautiful background of the ocean and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sexy look.

In the caption, she informed her fans that the snap was a throwback one, adding that the ongoing global lockdown makes her feel as if was captured ten years ago. She also asked her followers how are they coping with the situation.

Within less than a day of going live, the snap amassed more than 58,000 likes and above 630 comments in which fans and followers not only praised Alexis for her amazing body but they also shared their coping strategies and quarantine experiences.

“I hope you and your family are doing well, Alexis! You look amazing in this snap,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“This is literally the most fire post notification that I got,” another one chimed in.

“If there was an award for “the most gorgeous girl in the entire world,” then I’m definitely sure that you would’ve won it,” a third admirer remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower praised the model’s sexy ensemble.

“Wow, that bikini looks so hot on you. You have blown me away,” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “so attractive,” “beautiful babe,” and “the hottest,” to express their admiration for Alexis.

Some of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including British model Chloe Othen and Jessica Bartlett.

Alexis never fails to impress her fans with her hot snaps from time to time. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she wowed her fans last month by posting a pic in which she was featured wearing see-through lingerie, one which allowed her to flash plenty of skin, including a glimpse of her nipples.