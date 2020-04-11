Allie Auton Crouches Down In A Pair Of High-Waisted Latex Shorts & A Lace Bra

Allie Auton returned to Instagram over the weekend to share another photo of herself rocking a racy ensemble. She showcased her curves while giving a flirty smile into the camera.

In the racy post, Allie looked gorgeous as she rocked a pair of high-waisted black latex shorts. The garment clung tightly to her lean legs and curvy hips while revealing her petite figure.

She also opted to go shirtless in a black lace bra. The lingerie showed off her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her abundant cleavage and flat tummy. She accessorized the look with some gold hoop earrings, rings on her fingers, black strappy heels, and white polish on her nails.

Allie crouched down with her legs bent in the shot. She kept her back straight and rested her hand on her thighs. She had one foot back for balance as she wore a flirty smile on her face.

Allie’s long, platinum blond hair was parted down the center. The straight strands cascaded over her shoulders.

She also rocked a glamorous makeup look in the pic. The application consisted of long lashes and black eyeliner, as well as defined brows. She added a shimmering glow to her face with highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes, as well as bronzed blush on her cheekbones. She completed the look with glossy pink lips.

Many of Allie’s 567,000-plus followers went wild for the shot, clicking the like button more than 15,000 times since it went live on the platform. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 200 messages for the model to read.

“I can’t deal,” one follower said.

“Easter just got better,” another remarked.

“I’m trying not to look but I can’t stop looking. So damn hot,” a third comment read.

“Hello Allie you certainly bedazzle with your beauty and in that black outfit I hope you have a great day!!” a fourth social media user gushed.

Allie hasn’t been shy about showing off her flawless figure in the past. She’s been seen rocking tiny bathing suits, sexy lingerie, and skintight workout gear for her photos on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she sported a form-fitting black dress that featured an open back and conformed to all of her curves. Fans also fell in love with that post. To date, it has raked in more than 16,000 likes and over 200 comments.