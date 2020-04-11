New York Nurses & Doctors Find Their Tires Slashed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Officials Say ‘We Were Shocked’

The hospital will pay for the damage.

Workers in a New York hospital finished their shift Friday morning, fighting coronavirus on the front lines, only to find their tires had been slashed in the building’s parking lot. Fortunately, a suspect has been arrested, and the hospital will pay for the damage.

As Westchester News 12 reports, at about 7:00 a.m. Friday, nurses and doctors at Cortlandt’s New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital emerged from the building, following a grueling overnight shift, only to find that their tires had been slashed. The police were then alerted to the vandalism.

Taina Scalf, whose husband is in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit battling COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, says that she’s disgusted by the act.

“Makes no sense at all, it’s disgusting. I don’t know who, what, why, what the logic is, what they were thinking. They’ve got to be disturbed. No one in their right mind would do this. Especially knowing the work that’s being done in there,” she said.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

According to The Post Star, police arrested Daniel R. Hall, 29, of Peekskill, in connection with the incident. He’s been charged with criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance, due to allegedly having had a small amount of PCP in his possession when he was arrested. He’s currently being held in jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond. His next court date is May 18, and it’s unclear, as of this writing, if he has an attorney.

Also unclear is how police tied Hall to this incident.

Hours before the alleged vandalism, dozens of supporters and well-wishers from area police and fire departments showed up at the hospital on Friday night to give a round of applause to the health care workers inside the building. Those workers are putting in grueling hours and risking their own lives to fight the pandemic.

In a statement, the hospital said that it will be focusing on the positive events that occurred during the Thursday-Friday overnight shift.

“What our hospital is focusing on today is the beautiful tribute given by our first responders last night,” the statement read.

New York State and, in particular, its most populous city, has been particularly hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. As the New York Post reports, 8,627 people have died in the state due to COVID-19 as of noon Eastern Time Saturday. However, the state appears to be recovering from the disease, albeit slowly, as hospitalizations are now on the decline.