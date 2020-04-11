Corinna Kopf Shows Off Her Figure In Stunning New Instagram Photos

Instagram star and YouTuber Corinna Kopf treated her Instagram followers to three new stunning photos.

Instagram star and YouTuber Corinna Kopf stuns in three new gorgeous Instagram photos that she treated her 4 million followers to on Saturday morning. In the first photo, the model sat on the floor of her new Los Angeles, California home as she snapped a mirror selfie.

Kopf, who is currently quarantining alone in her house with only her dog Carl, is clearly not letting her figure go while hunkering down at home. She wore a brown cropped tank top that showed off her tanned, toned stomach and substantial cleavage. She paired the look with some white, high waisted sweatpants and a pair of matching high top Nike sneakers.

The model had clearly been getting out in the sun, her face rosy with a slight sunburn visible on her nose. Never one to forget accessories, the model wore a gold chain around her neck along with a pair of matching gold earrings. On one wrist she wore a bejeweled silver watch that sparkled in the light. Kopf wore her long blonde locks down in loose waves and kept her makeup simple, showing off her light blue eyes with some glamorous eyelash extensions.

In the background of the photo, Kopf’s luxurious home is visible, with all white walls and chic furniture. The Los Angeles landscape can be seen from her window.

The Instagram star’s followers could not get enough of the photo and the post quickly racked up over 200,000 likes. Many of her followers took to the comment section to gush over how good she looked.

“How do you stay in such good shape? Do you like going to the gym or is it in your genetics?” one person asked.

“Too much hotness for one photo,” another person wrote.

Many Instagram users referenced the infamous comedic YouTuber David Dobrik in the comments. Kopf and Dobrik have been friends for years and her crush on him is often used as a joke in his videos. Nevertheless, Dobrik has not returned her romantic feelings.

“If David doesn’t take you I will,” one person wrote with a heart eye emoji.

“You and David should get married,” wrote another fan.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kopf is known for her often risque style of dress. In December of 2019, she revealed that she had been banned from the video streaming service Twitch which is often used by online gamers. The reason she was banned was for wearing undergarments, which she claimed had simply included a Chanel tank top.