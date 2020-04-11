Mama June Shannon’s Daughter Anna Cardwell Says She Is Working At Walmart

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star and daughter of Mama June Shannon, Anna Cardwell, recently revealed that she is working at Walmart amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports Hollywood Life.

On April 9, the 25-year-old posted a photo of herself in her Walmart uniform on Instagram. She went makeup-free and had her blond hair tied back into an updo to keep her hair out of her face. She wore an orange shirt with the signature blue Walmart vest laid over the top. Her nametag was also visible in the image. She appeared to have snapped the photo from outside the store beneath a pink canopy.

In her caption, she wrote that she loved her job and was happy to spend her days helping people.

“Anna’s caption referenced sweeping new social distancing rules, which limit how many customers can enter a store at once,” says the article.

Anna has more than 185,100 followers on her Instagram page, and many took to the comments section of her post to praise her for her bravery. Dozens of Anna’s fans thought she was being courageous and courteous by continuing to work through the pandemic. A few fellow Walmart workers also commented to ask about some of the regulations to compare and contrast to the social distancing guidelines in place at their own stores.

Her post racked up more than 6,800 likes and over 80 comments.

“Thanks for working during these times Anna!!!!” wrote one user.

“I was doing the same thing at my job today, it was a pretty chill day,” said another person.

“Thank you for risking your life for customers..I work sanitizing Walmart..” added a third fan.

“That would get old. Your poor thang [sic]. Be careful and stay safe,” chimed in a fourth commenter.

A few people asked Anna if she ever got recognized while working at her job but she didn’t respond to their questions.

According to Hollywood Life, this employment reveal comes weeks after Cardwell debuted her stunning new figure on her Instagram. The reality star recently underwent several plastic surgery procedures, including a breast lift that changed her from a B cup to a 36D cup. Anna previously thanked Dr. Michael K. Obeng for performing the work. She told an interviewer that she was hoping to make her boyfriend Eldridge Toney happy by getting the surgery.

Along with her boob job, Cardwell also received $30,000 veneers, installed by Dr. Aamir Wahab. Her makeover also included blond hair and makeup. She paid more than $47,400 for all of the work involved. Her sister, Jessica Shannon, also had extensive work done.