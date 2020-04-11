Lauren Drain Sizzles In A Sexy Red Swimsuit On The Beach

Lauren Drain shared a sizzling snap with her 3.9 million Instagram followers in which she showcased her curvaceous physique in a sexy red one-piece swimsuit. The snap was taken by Lauren’s husband, and she tagged him in the caption of the post to give him credit.

Lauren didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where the snap was taken, but she was kneeling on a beach with pristine sand surrounding her. Lauren opted for a one-piece swimsuit that had some major Baywatch vibes, as she alluded to in the caption of the post.

The swimsuit featured a scoop neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and also had thick straps that stretched over her shoulders to secure the swimsuit. The body of the suit covered up her toned physique, but the hips were a high-cut style. The fabric stretched high over her hips, accentuating her hourglass physique and elongating her shapely legs.

Lauren’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest and shoulders in a tousled, wind-swept style, and she had a full face of makeup on despite hanging out on the beach. Lauren rocked a nude lip for a natural look, but had long lashes and a subtle smoky eye that gave the shot a more glamorous feel.

Lauren posed with one hand on her thigh and the other atop her head, arching her back slightly to accentuate her curves. She had on no accessories beyond her wedding band. The blond bombshell gazed off into the distance for the snap, showing off her tantalizing curves to perfection.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the Baywatch-inspired shot, and it racked up over 5,200 likes within just 31 minutes, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. Many of her fans also opted to leave a comment, and the post received 59 comments within the same time span.

“You don’t need to look like anyone from Baywatch, the Gorgeousness just flows naturally,” one fan commented.

“You look like someone in my dreams,” another follower added.

“What a beauty,” another fan said.

“You look more beautiful than anyone on Bay Watch,” one fan commented, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

Lauren loves to showcase her curves in skimpy swimwear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a sizzling snap in which she rocked a one-piece white swimsuit with a scandalously plunging neckline that flaunted her cleavage as well as a serious amount of side boob. She stretched out on a sand dune for a truly breathtaking shot.