Eriana Blanco Flashes Sideboob & Booty In Sexy Bathroom Selfie On Instagram: ‘Vibin’ At Home’

Eriana Blanco took to her Instagram account on Friday night to share yet another racy post with her loyal followers. She flashed her curves in the post as she revealed she was “vibin'” from the comfort of her own home.

Eriana opted for a tiny gray top with daring cuts on the sides that flaunted her underboob as well as her toned arms. She added a pair of black thong panties that rested high on her curvy hips and put her tiny waist and round booty in the spotlight. Her flat tummy and lean legs can also be seen in the shot.

In the photo, she sat on the edge of her bathroom sink with her backside towards the lens. She arched her back and twisted around to look over her shoulder with a sultry stare while snapping the photo of herself in the mirror.

Eriana wore her long, dark brown hair parted in the center and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back.

She opted for a bombshell makeup look in the shot. The application included long lashes, which she covered with mascara, and dramatic eyeliner to draw attention to her eyes. Her eyebrows were perfectly sculpted.

She illuminated her skin with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, as well as a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, and under eyes.

Many of Eriana’s over 2.6 million followers fell in love with the photo. Fans clicked the like button on the post more than 38,000 times. Her admirers also left more than 770 messages in the comments section.

“You never cease to amaze,” one follower wrote.

“Literally the most fire post notification that I got,” remarked another.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” a third social media user stated.

“There are no words for how much I actually love you. This is a stunning photo of you girl. Keep it up. You’re giving me life!” a fourth comment read.

Eriana’s hourglass curves are put on display in nearly all of her sexy posts. She’s often seen sporting skimpy lingerie, skintight dresses, and plunging tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eriana most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she rocked a tight-fitting green crop top that flaunted her ample bust and a matching miniskirt that hugged her waist and hips tightly. Fans also went wild for that post. It’s earned more than 40,000 likes and over 880 comments since it was uploaded to her account.