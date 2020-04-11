Polina Malinovskaya Sizzles In Sexy New Selfie

Polina Malinovskaya added another stunning photo to her Instagram feed this weekend, and fans were delighted by the sight. The model has confessed many times over the past few weeks that she has the itch to travel though her plans have been thwarted by social distancing and COVID-19. Her most recent share goes along with the same theme as she shared that she just wants to see a few of her friends.

The photo saw the model snapping a selfie outside on a picture-perfect day. Polina appeared front and center, taking the photo at an extremely close angle, proving that she has no imperfections. The beauty did not geotag the post but she appeared to be in a warmer climate with a million-dollar view. Behind her was a ton of lush greenery that had different hues of green depending on where the light hit. The sun also did nothing but favors to a stunning blue body of water that glistened perfectly at Polina’s back.

The model looked just as fabulous as the scenery, staring into the camera with a sultry gaze. She was only photographed from her chest up but she showed her audience just enough to keep them happy. Her skimpy black bikini top featured the traditional triangle cut, plunging deep into her neckline and exposing plenty of cleavage. The thin straps secured at the top of her shoulder and had a small amount of detailing in the front with circular gold claps on either side.

Glimmers of sun illuminated her body, drawing further attention to her trim upper-half. The model double-layered two necklaces, with one going so deep into her chest that it could not be seen in its entirety. The other accessory possessed the same chain and a small gold charm in the shape of a ring. Polina wore her tresses sweeping over to one side, with the majority sitting messily on her right shoulder.

The hottie let her natural beauty speak for itself, showing off her blemish-free complexion and her gorgeous green eyes. The update has only been live for a matter of hours, but Polina’s fans have gone wild, double-tapping the photo over 107,000 times.

“Hi gorgeous, you look amazing, as usual,” one fan raved, adding a series of flame emoji.

“Hope you get to see your friends, gorgeous pic,” a second social media user added with the addition of a single red heart emoji.

“Beautiful. I can’t get over those eyes,” one more admirer wrote.