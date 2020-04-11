Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Her Incredibly Toned Body In Sheer Lingerie

Tahlia Skaines has been sharing several sexy snapshots on her Instagram feed lately, and most of them show her in skimpy outfits that showcase her body. Earlier today, she went online on social media and shared two sultry snaps while clad in a revealing bra-and-panty combo that tantalized her fans.

Tahlia rocked sheer lingerie set from Gooseberry Intimates. The bandeau-style underwire bra was see-through that her buxom curves were visible from underneath the piece. It had narrow straps that hung over her shoulders, highlighting her toned arms. She sported matching high-waisted undies that clung to her slim waistline. The high leg cut design helped accentuate her curvy hips and elongate her lean legs.

In the first Instagram pic, the 27-year-old was photographed inside her room dressed in her revealing ensemble. A wicker chair and a small coffee table was seen behind her, as well as a clothing rack and a vanity table to her left. She lounged on a white cushioned chair, leaning backward with her left knee bent, and faced the closet mirror with a serious look on her face and took the selfie.

In the second snap, she sat up straight, angling her lower body to the side, letting her right hand hang over the armrest. She faced the mirror and placed her phone in front of her face as she took the photo. The color of her intimates made her bronzed skin pop.

Tahlia wore a full face of makeup that included a full-coverage foundation, well-blended eyeshadow, eyeliner, and several coats of mascara. She also applied bronzer, glowing highlighter, and nude-colored lipstick. The only accessory she wore was her dangling earrings and tied her platinum blond hair in a ponytail.

In the caption, the Australian model asked her followers on which photo they liked best, letting them choose between the first and second pictures. Also, she didn’t forget to credit her outfit sponsor and tagged the lingerie brand in the photo.

The latest social media post earned a lot of love from her fans, as most of them flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praises. Fans and fellow influencers hit the like button over 14,400 times and left more than 150 comments under the stunning post. Other admirers were short on words, opting to drop a mix of emoji instead.

“I love that room, and your body is insane!” an admirer commented on the post.

“You look very sexy in your panties and bra!” said another fan.

“Gorgeous in both. You’re absolutely stunning,” wrote the third one.