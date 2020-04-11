Lana Rhoades Flaunts Underboob In Soaking Wet Tank Top & Thong Panties In The Bathtub

Lana Rhoades left little to the imagination in her latest NSFW Instagram update. The model decided to show off her hourglass figure while posing in the bathtub.

In the racy shots, Lana looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a white crop top that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her flat tummy, and she gave fans a peek at her underboob in the process.

She added a sheer gray thong that flaunted her round booty, curvy hips, tiny waist, and her legs, as she was soaking wet in the photos.

In the first picture, Lana placed both hands on the edge of the bathtub, which was filled halfway with water. She flashed her backside toward the camera, as she looked over her shoulder with a smoldering stare. The second snap featured her sitting in the tub with her knees pulled up to her chest, as she gave a piercing glare into the lens.

Lana wore her dark brown hair slicked back behind her head. The damp strands fell down her back. She also rocked a gorgeous makeup look for the shots, which included long lashes and thick black-winged eyeliner. She added defined brows to draw even more attention to her sparkling eyes.

She gave her face a soft glow with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead and chin. The application was completed with light pink gloss on her full lips.

Lana’s 9 million followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the photo. Fans clicked the like button on the post more than 1.3 million times since its upload. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 10,000 remarks on the snaps.

“Stunningly beautiful lady,” one follower stated.

“I have a crush on uuuu,” another wrote.

“You are so incredibly sexy and beautiful my dear. I love everything about you,” a third comment read.

“I just can’t get over this look. It’s the most stunning thing I have ever seen in my life. Those eyes are amazing,” a fourth social media user gushed.

Lana appears to have no qualms about showing off her enviable curves in tiny outfits. She shows some skin in nearly every one of her posts while rocking ensembles such as plunging tops, racy lingerie, and skimpy bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lana most recently thrilled her followers when she rocked a skimpy bikini while posing next to a motorcycle. To date, that snap has garnered more than 1 million likes and over 4,800 comments.