U.S. Postal Service Warns It Will Run Out Of Money By September Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The U.S. Postal Service could run out of money by the end of September without some kind of financial assistance, the agency warned this week.

The Postal Service sent a letter to Congress this week saying it will “run out of cash” before October amid the continued impact of the coronavirus. As CNN reported, the Postal Service is looking at a revenue loss of $13 billion this year and another $54 billion lost over the coming decade due to the impact of the pandemic.

Gerry Connolly, a Democratic congressman from Virginia who heads the oversight committee that oversees the U.S. Postal Service, said that the agency has seen a “catastrophic” drop in mail volume amid the nationwide crisis. While the agency is seeing a rise in the number of packages it is delivering, that is not enough to offset the other losses.

“The Postal Service was technically insolvent to begin with, but the pandemic has completely changed the environment here,” Connolly said.

The USPS has asked Congress for an additional $75 billion in funding to keep the agency afloat, which includes $25 billion in direct funding along with $25 billion in unrestricted borrowing from the U.S. Treasury and another $25 billion in grants to modernize the post office. This is meant to address immediate emergency needs and help create more long-term sustainability for the agency.

Some Democrats in Congress have warned that the collapse of the U.S. Postal Service could be devastating for Americans, especially those living in rural communities. The USPS is required to deliver goods to all parts of the country, unlike private mail carriers, which means it loses money on traveling to rural and more remote areas to deliver this mail.

The uncertain future for the USPS comes at an especially difficult time, noted Postmaster General Megan Brennan in his message to Congress. Brennan said that many Americans rely on the Postal Service to deliver much-needed goods, especially as they are being told to remain in their homes and travel only for necessary trips like getting food and medicine.

“As Americans are urged to stay home, the importance of the mail will only grow as people, including those in rural areas and senior citizens, will need access to vital communications, essential packages and other necessities,” Brennan said in the statement, via CBS News.

It was not yet clear if lawmakers were planning on including funding for the U.S. Postal service in any subsequent coronavirus relief packages.