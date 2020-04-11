Bill Maher Says Nothing Wrong With Calling Coronavirus ‘Chinese Virus,’ Mocks Rep. Ted Lieu

'We can't afford the luxury anymore of non-judginess towards a country with habits that kill millions of people everywhere,' says Maher.

During Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time, comedian Bill Maher argued that there is nothing wrong with calling the coronavirus “Chinese virus.”

Per The Hill, during a scathing monologue, Maher pointed out that President Donald Trump has caved under pressure from critics, abandoning the term “Chinese virus.” According to the host, it is not problematic to refer to COVID-19 in such terms, given that experts have long been naming viruses in a similar way.

“Scientists, who are generally pretty liberal, have been naming diseases after the places they came from for a very long time,” he argued, pointing to a number of examples.

“Zika is from the Zika Forest. Ebola from the Ebola River. Hantavirus, the Hantan River. There’s the West Nile Virus and Guinea worm and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and of course the Spanish flu,” the comedian said.

Maher also took a shot at Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California. Lieu, who is an Asian-American, has criticized conservatives and public health officials for calling COVID-19 the Wuhan virus, suggesting that the term has xenophobic implications. According to Lieu, the virus could have also been dubbed the “Milan virus,” since the city of Milan, Italy has been one of the world’s top hot spots.

Maher dismissed and mocked Lieu, arguing that calling coronavirus the Milan virus “would be way stupider” because it did not originate in the Italian city. “Jesus f**king Christ,” the comedian exclaimed.

The host then proceeded to discuss the wet markets — marketplaces where exotic animal meat is sold — in China, noting that the country has still not banned them, despite the fact that they appear to be a breeding ground for a variety of viruses that have reached and devastated the West.

“This has nothing to do with Asian Americans and it has everything to do with. We can’t afford the luxury anymore of non-judginess towards a country with habits that kill millions of people everywhere.”

As The Hill notes, top Trump administration officials have similarly argued that the Chinese government needs to ban wet markets. Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, who is leading the White House response to the coronavirus, recently said that such markets need to be eliminated “right away.”

Republicans in the United States Congress have also called for wet markets to be closed. Notably, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina recently called on his colleagues in the Senate to sign onto his letter to the Chinese Ambassador to the U.S., in order to pressure the country to shut down the wet markets.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump — whose administration has been criticized for its response to the coronavirus — is contemplating reopening the economy soon. The president has vowed to consult public health experts before making a decision.