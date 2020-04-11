Elsa Jean Lounges Around In A Pink Satin Bra & Panties: ‘Outfit Of The Day’

Elsa Jean sizzled in a barely there ensemble for her most recent Instagram post. She flashed her curves while showing off her outfit choice of the day with her fans.

In the sexy snapshot, Elsa looked smoking hot as she rocked a pink satin bra. The garment boasted thin straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders, and a low cut to reveal her abundant cleavage. She added a pair of matching panties with a white satin band that sat high on her tiny waist and clung tightly to her curvy hips. Elsa’s flat tummy and killer legs were also on full display in the photo.

She sat on a white couch and arched her back, with her knees up. She rested one arm on the furniture and the other on her leg as she gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Elsa wore her long, platinum blond hair parted off-center and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

She opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application included long lashes and pink eyeshadow. She added sculpted brows for even more polish. She also illuminated her face with a shimmering highlighter on her nose and chin, as well as pink blush on her cheeks. The stunning look was completed with pink lipstick.

Many of Elsa’s over 1.8 million followers rushed to show their love for the post. The photo has earned more than 136,000 likes since its upload. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 1,600 messages.

“Sis pink is your color, your body is [fire emoji] love you,” one follower wrote.

“You are so beautiful. That bra is stunning on you. I hope you are staying safe and healthy during this difficult time,” remarked another admirer.

“Quarantine is definitely working out for you!!!” a third social media user stated.

“You are a very beautiful and sexy girl,” a fourth comment read.

Of course, Elsa’s fans have become accustomed to her racy snaps. She’s often seen sporting skimpy lingerie, plunging tops, and other skintight ensembles in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Elsa most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in nothing but a skimpy white tank top while relaxing in bed. That post also proved to be popular among fans. To date, it has racked up more than 84,000 likes and over 870 comments.