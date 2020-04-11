Lisa Rinna Generates A Lot Of Laughs With Hilarious ‘Savage’ & ‘Tiger King’ Mashup Dance Video

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is doing her best to pass the time and entertain her fans as this time of social distancing continues. Based on her latest upload, it looks like she is having quite a bit of fun doing it. Friday evening, the RHOBH star shared a clip on her Instagram page that she originally posted on TikTok and her fans are loving it.

One of the most popular TikTok dance challenges right now uses the Megan Thee Stallion song “Savage.” Now, it looks like Lisa stumbled upon a new version of that and could not resist sharing it on her social media pages.

Fans of the hit Netflix series Tiger King will definitely get a kick out of this one. Using the dance moves and music of “Savage,” this version is changed to have lyrics about Tiger King personality Carole Baskin.

As those who have watched the show know, Carole’s former husband Don Lewis disappeared decades ago under rather mysterious circumstances. Joe Exotic of the Tiger King show spent years promoting the idea that Carole killed her husband and fed him to the tigers at her sanctuary.

Both at the time of Don’s disappearance as well as now with the show becoming so popular, many others are convinced that’s exactly what happened to Carole’s former husband. In fact, local authorities have asked the public for tips on the case now that it’s drawn so much attention.

In the new dance that Lisa showcased, which she tagged as “Savage Tiger King Edition,” the RHOBH star does the popular dance while wearing a cozy animal camouflage print sweatsuit. She seems to be taping this in her bedroom and she doesn’t hold back.

Lisa’s take on this mashup challenge was a bit hit with her fans. The upload had been viewed on Instagram nearly 535,000 times in just 15 hours and almost 4,500 comments piled up praising the RHOBH star’s fun take on the dance.

“@lisarinna awesome!! The best dance moves in America. You should’ve won Dancing with the Stars,” declared one of Lisa’s followers.

“this is brilliant,” quipped another fan.

The cry-laughing emoji was quite popular throughout the comment section of Lisa’s Instagram post and many followers tagged their friends to ensure they saw it. It looks as if the RHOBH star has perhaps sparked a new trend as quite a few people noted that they will start working on this one now themselves.

This isn’t the first time in recent days that Lisa has posted something on social media that seemed designed to give her followers a good chuckle. She may be stuck at home during this coronavirus quarantine, but she’s determined to have some fun and spark others to do the same.