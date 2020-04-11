Jen Selter Rocks A Skimpy Bikini In The Bathtub For Latest Sizzling Instagram Update

Fitness model Jen Selter tantalized her 12.8 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update from her quarantine at home. Though she was still just in her apartment in New York City, Jen opted to put on one of her skimpy bikinis and pose in the bathtub.

Jen has rocked plenty of sexy bikinis while on vacation in tropical destinations, but the snap in her bathtub thrilled her followers just as much. Jen showed off her sculpted physique in a tiny orange bikini that left little to the imagination. The bikini top featured triangular cups that showcased a serious amount of cleavage, and seemed barely able to contain her curves. Thin see-through straps stretched around her neck, suggesting that the bikini was a tanning bikini designed to eliminate tan lines when laying out in the sun.

Jen rested her forearms on the side of the tub, and immersed her lower body in the water. Her pose meant that her lower body wasn’t very visible in the shot, with just a hint of her ample rear spotted behind the modern chrome faucet. The tiles surrounding her bathtub were a neutral charcoal gray shade, making the bright hue of her bikini pop even more.

Jen’s long brunette locks were pulled atop her head in a messy bun, and despite lounging in the bathtub, she had a full face of makeup on. Bold brows and liner accentuated her piercing eyes, and she rocked a soft pink hue on her plump pout. Jen had on a pair of stud earrings and several rings, but didn’t distract from her cleavage by adding a necklace.

She stared straight at the camera in the seductive snap and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 157,100 likes within just 12 hours. Many of her fans also opted to race to the comments section to share their thoughts on the steamy bathtub shot, and the post received 1,268 comments within the same time span.

“Love this pic of you!” one fan commented.

“Girlllllllll blessing my feed,” another follower said, including a flame emoji in her comment to further express her feelings about the shot.

“I feel like time doesn’t exist anymore,” one fan said with a crying laughing emoji, referring to Jen’s caption.

“Gorgeous babe!” another follower commented.

The bathtub bikini snap was a departure from much of Jen’s other quarantine content, which primarily showed off her sculpted physique in workout gear. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a low-cut sports bra while doing an ab workout that gave her fans a dose of fitness inspiration and motivation.