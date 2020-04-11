Laurence Bédard Slays In A Figure-Hugging Blue Mini Dress

In her latest Instagram update, French-Canadian model Laurence Bédard shared a seductive snap with her 2.8 million Instagram followers that showed off her tempting curves and gorgeous ink. Laurence didn’t include a geotag on the post, but the snap appeared to have been taken indoors, in what was likely her own home. Several large windows were visible in the background, filing the space with natural light, and two shelves filled with books could also be spotted.

Laurence rocked a deep blue mini dress from the brand Pretty Little Thing. She made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The dress appeared to have been crafted from a velvet material, as the fabric had some texture to it as it stretched over her curves. The top featured simple spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders, and a neckline that appeared to dip low enough to reveal a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Laurence posed with her body angled to the side and one arm in front of her chest, so the front of the dress wasn’t fully visible.

The look also showed off a bit more skin in the back, as it featured a tie detail that left her lower back exposed. The bottom portion of the dress clung to every inch of her curves before ending part of the way down her thighs. The length of the dress meant that Laurence’s incredible legs were on display in the look, although the photo was cropped so that only a tempting peek was visible.

The revealing ensemble showcased Laurence’s incredible tattoos, and she kept the rest of the look simple, adding a pair of gold hoop earrings and not much else to accessorize.

Her blond locks were pulled up in an up-do and she had minimal makeup on, looking like a natural beauty. In the caption of the post, she posed a question to her followers about their activities post-quarantine.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 10,500 likes within just 32 minutes. It also received 261 comments from her eager followers.

“Wow gorgeous,” one fan said, including a heart eyes emoji and heart emoji in his comment.

“How can you be real!! Wow so great gorgeous,” another follower added.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” another fan commented.

“Gorgeous. Your face and everything is simple perfect,” one follower said.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Laurence rocked a more casual look for her followers, although it was just as sexy. She donned a silky pajama set that included tiny shorts showcasing her toned legs and a button-down top that she unbuttoned and knotted for a sexier look.