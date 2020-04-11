Dasha Mart Sprawls Out By The Pool While Wearing Skimpy, White Bikini In Latest Instagram Share

Dasha Mart showed off her stunning curves in a new Instagram post on Saturday morning. In a series of photos on her feed, the Russian model posed poolside as she rocked an incredibly tiny, white string bikini that did her body nothing but favors.

The post included two versions of the same photo — one full-size and one cropped. In the full photo, Dasha could be seen laying on a long, white, wicker lounge chair. The chair appeared to be resting on the center island or deck of a round pool. The photo was taken from above, but sunlight did appear to be shining down on Dasha, causing her tan skin to glow. She looked ready for a dip in the water in her minuscule swimwear.

Dasha’s look featured a triangle-shaped bikini top with thin strings on her shoulders and around her back. The tiny fabric just barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. In addition, a fair amount of sideboob was on display.

Dasha’s flat, toned tummy was fully exposed between the top and a matching, U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini remained low on Dasha’s waist to further show off her abs, while the sides tied up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. The high cuts put her long, lean legs and pert derriere on show.

Dasha finished off the outfit with a pair of black and silver, chunky sunglasses. She also wore a full face of makeup, including dark contour, bright highlighter, and a matte pink color on her lips. The model wore her long, blond locks down, so they rested in a wavy pile beneath her head.

Dasha posed with her body slightly turned to the side and her back arched to further accentuate her figure. The full-length shot gave fans a view of her pointed feet, which elongated her pins. Dasha reached across her chest and tugged at her thong’s strings to expose her round booty as she parted her lips for the camera.

The post garnered more than 11,000 likes and nearly 330 comments in an hour as fans showered Dasha with praise.

“So flawless,” one fan said.

“Woooow you’re crazy beautiful,” another user added.

“You look absolutely stunning, Dasha!” a third follower said.

Dasha has proven time and again that she can rock any look. Earlier this week, she shared a photo of herself sporting a black bikini top and denim overalls, which her fans loved.