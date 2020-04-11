Rihanna Pushes Back Against Fans Asking For New Music, Says ‘I’m Tryna Save The World’

Rihanna isn’t rushing to finish her newest album, even if coronavirus-quarantined fans are clamoring for it.

The 32-year-old singer opened up about plans for her ninth studio album during an Instagram Live session this week, saying that she’s working on bigger things right now than finishing the album she’s been calling R9.

“If one of y’all motherf*ckers ask me about the album one more time when I’m tryna save the world, unlike y’all president….on sight!” she told fans, via the New York Post’s Page Six.

As the report noted, Rihanna has donated $5 million to coronavirus relief efforts through her Clara Lionel Foundation along with another personal $1 million donation that she made in conjunction with Jay-Z to help those hit in Los Angeles and New York. For the relief efforts, she has worked with Twitter head Jack Dorsey to help domestic abuse survivors, who health experts say are a vulnerable population amid the coronavirus shutdowns.

As Page Six noted, the problem has been particularly sharp in Los Angeles, where an estimated 90 people have been turned away from domestic violence shelters each week since the state of California instituted “Safer at Home” measures in late March. Rihanna and Dorsey announced a $4.2 million donation that would provide 10 weeks of support including shelter, meals, and counseling for individuals and families affected by domestic violence. The two released a statement saying that the donation to Los Angeles was “just the beginning,” as there are victims all over the world.

It remains unclear when fans will get to see Rihanna’s ninth album, which Time noted did not have a specific release date yet. The singer had confirmed early last year that she was working on the album, making it more than four years since the release of her last album, Anti.

But even before the coronavirus outbreak, the singer made it clear that she wasn’t going to rush the ninth album. In an interview last year, she said that it has been fun making the album but that there is no set time frame for when she wanted to have it finished.

“It really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now,” she told Interview magazine, via Time. “I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, ‘Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out.'”