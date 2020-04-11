Katelyn Runck Shows Off Her Sculpted Physique In A Skimpy Ensemble

Katelyn Runck stunned her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling double update that showcased her sculpted physique to perfection. The photos were taken be Lee LHGFX photography, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Katelyn also included the geotag of West Fargo, North Dakota on the post. She posed in front of a background that consisted of a worn wooden fence as well as some type of wooden structure directly behind her. However, the background was slightly blurred out so that the focus was on Katelyn’s incredible physique.

The stunner rocked a simple black sports bra that clung to her curves and showed off her ample assets. The scoop neckline revealed just a hint of cleavage, and the thin straps stretched over her shoulders, flaunting her sculpted arms and shoulders. The sports bra ended just below her bust, making sure that plenty of her toned stomach was on display.

Katelyn paired the sports bra with some brightly-colored Calvin Klein underwear. The underwear appeared to be a boy short style, and were a vibrant shade of pink with a black waistband that had the brand’s name printed in white lettering. The waistband was pulled down low over her hips, and the bottoms left plenty of her sculpted legs on display. She held a beverage in one hand, resting it against her thigh as she stared at the camera.

Katelyn’s long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in tousled waves for a casual vibe. Her makeup was minimal, with bold brows and long lashes framing her eyes and no color on her lips.

In the second snap from the update, Katelyn took a sip from the beverage in her hand. She continued to showcase her incredible body, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 6,600 likes within just 32 minutes. Many of her fans also raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments, as the post received 365 comments within the same 32 minute time span.

“What great muscle tone. Gorgeous,” one fan said, admiring Katelyn’s physique.

“Strong and stunning darling,” another follower added.

“And just like that, saturday became way better,” another fan said, referring to Katelyn’s Instagram update.

“You always look stunning,” one fan commented, following up the comment with two heart emoji and two flame emoji.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn thrilled her followers with a set of throwback snaps taken on the beach. Katelyn rocked a skimpy white dress that showcased her curves to perfection, and posted two tantalizing shots followed by a short video clip that showed her striking a few poses for the camera.