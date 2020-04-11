WWE Rumors: More Details Behind The Revival’s Release Revealed

After months of speculation about their WWE futures, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder finally left the company on Friday after being released from their contracts. This allows the team to sign for All Elite Wrestling — where they’ve teased moving to numerous times — or any other company of their choosing. However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Sportskeeda, the pair might have been released yesterday to lessen their impact when they do join another company.

According to Meltzer, the fact that AEW has pre-taped several upcoming shows means that The Revival can’t show up on the next episode of Dynamite while the buzz is still strong. During the conversation, the insider journalist also speculated that they could have been released while the world is distracted by the coronavirus epidemic.

“I think, number one, it was a Friday. Number two, it’s a very unique time and the feeling that it would be kind of buried in the news today with everything else and it pretty much was. I don’t know that it’s because AEW taped so much TV that they’re going to get, you know, because the thing you don’t want is the guys showing up on AEW television right away but six weeks is okay, or whatever it is, seven weeks, eight weeks.”

The Revival reportedly requested their WWE release last year, which was denied by the company. The belief was that WWE didn’t want to release any talents in case they became stars elsewhere. While WWE made efforts to keep them, the decision to release one of their star teams while they can’t appear on television for several weeks supports that claim. Since then, WWE has released some superstars, with Luke Harper also appearing in AEW.

While it remains to be seen when — or if — The Revival show up in AEW, May’s upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view seems like a potential show for them to make their debut. The event is AEW’s flagship show of the year, so it’s highly likely that the company will be looking to surprise fans. The event also coincides with Meltzer’s proposed timeline.

Prior to their release, The Revival were involved in some behind the scenes drama with WWE over copyright trademarks. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the team trademarked some of their WWE catchphrases, and the company responded by filing for others in a bid to potentially undermine the duo’s upcoming career with rival promotions.