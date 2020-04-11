‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Posts Hilarious Pic After He Gets At-Home Haircut From Cassie Randolph

'The First Time' author got a little too much taken off the top.

Colton Underwood posted a hilarious photo to Instagram after girlfriend Cassie Randolph cut his hair. The Bachelor star shared a video with his 2 million followers as Cassie got ready to use clippers on his overgrown hair, then he showed off the faux finished product in a cheeky pic.

In the video, Colton and Cassie are seen outside of her family’s Huntington Beach home where they are currently quarantining with the Randolph clan. Cassie is holding hair clippers in her hand, and Colton jokes that she is “scared of the trimmers” as she gets ready to give him a haircut.

“This is not gonna go well for me,” The Bachelor star laughs as Cassie admits she is sweating.

After Colton tells her to start with his sideburns, Cassie says she will do the back of his head first. She promises the former NFL player she won’t hurt him, then he jumps as he pretends she cut him with the clippers.

Colton later shows off a photo of him with a bald head with overgrown sides. In the caption to the photo, The Bachelor star tells his followers he’ll be wearing a hat for a while.

In the comments section of the post, fans and famous friends reacted to Colton’s new “look.” Some fans joked that this hairstyle should have been on the cover of Colton’s recent memoir, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV.

“IM CRYING HAHAHAHA,” Cassie’s sister, actress Michelle Randolph, wrote of the photo.

“I kinda like it,” added fellow Bachelor Nation star, Blake Horstmann.

Bachelor in Paradise veteran Clay Harbor compared Colton to one of Robin Hood’s companions.

“Friar Tuck I like it,” he wrote. “Make this a quarantine challenge.”

And Cassie herself took to the comments to ask, “Who else wants me to cut their hair?”

This isn’t the first time Colton’s hair has had people talking. For the live portion of his Bachelor finale in 2019, the ABC reality star showed up with a spiky new ‘do that had fans doing a double-take.

Some viewers compared Colton’s look to cartoon character Johnny Bravo or the hair gel scene in the movie There’s Something About Mary. Others thought The Bachelor star’s haircut looked the same as Cassie’s dad, Matt Randolph. Bachelor host Chris Harrison even joked that Colton’s haircut broke Twitter, according to Refinery 29.

Colton recently admitted that his romance with Cassie is a day-to-day thing, but they hit a new relationship milestone with the at-home haircut.