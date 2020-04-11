‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Chase Joins Sasha In Taking Control In A Desperate Bid To Help Wiley

New General Hospital spoilers reveal some juicy scoop regarding what comes next in the tense custody battle over Wiley. Both Michael and Nelle are trying to figure out how to gain an edge over the other to impress the judge. During the week of April 13, Sasha and Chase will work together to push forward the strategy they think will be most successful.

As viewers saw recently, Sasha came up with an idea once Diane said that she wouldn’t be a suitable wife for Michael in the eyes of a judge. Sasha told Michael, Willow, and Chase that she thought a marriage was still a good idea. However, she thought that Willow should be the one to marry Michael.

This idea came as a shocker to the rest of the group and Chase, in particular, was not thrilled. Willow appeared to be somewhat open to it but seemingly didn’t feel comfortable pushing forward. In the days ahead, Chase and Sasha will band together to make this happen.

According to SheKnows Soaps, viewers will see developments involving Michael, Chase, and Willow during the show airing on Tuesday, April 14. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Chase will consider that Willow feels compelled to do whatever she can to ensure Wiley is safe and away from Nelle.

Willow doesn't feel as if she's doing everything in her power to protect Wiley.

However, General Hospital spoilers suggest that Willow will worry about overstepping in this situation. Willow and Chase will talk about all of this during the upcoming week, but they won’t land on any true resolution.

Apparently, that sparks Chase to move ahead, but by working with Sasha.

“Chase and Sasha both recognize that the most surefire way to protect Wiley from Nelle is for Michael and Willow to get married,” teases co-head writer Chris Van Etten.

Chase did not like this idea initially. At this point, however, it seems that he will be able to move to a place of accepting that it may be the best path forward to stifle Nelle and protect Wiley.

“Ultimately, what it boils down to is that Chase loves Willow, and Sasha loves Michael. And they are willing to put their love for these two people above their relationships with them,” Van Etten explains.

Michael and Willow probably would never push forward on this marriage idea out of respect for their relationships with Sasha and Chase. Given that, Chase and Sasha are going to take the reins and put a plan in motion that takes the pressure off of Michael and Willow in terms of making that decision.

General Hospital spoilers hint that this switch in partners could end up turning everything upside down in both romances. Willow and Michael have always had a strong connection, and many viewers suspect that a faux marriage between them could eventually lead to a real romance. Whether this strategy will be successful in gaining custody of Wiley, however, remains to be seen.