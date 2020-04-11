Nicole Thorne Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Sheer Nude Lingerie

Nicole Thorne has been serving up a slew of provocative looks on Instagram as of late, but her latest upload certainly takes the cake. The gorgeous Australian model flaunted her incredible figure in sexy sheer lingerie in a double update shared late last night, sending temperatures soaring all over her feed.

The steamy photos, which are too NSFW to be shared here and can be viewed on her Instagram page, were both bathroom snaps and saw the sizzling brunette posing in front of her mirror. Photographed from the front, Nicole was looking over her shoulder and admiring her own reflection. She leaned one hip against the sink counter and stared in the mirror with an intense gaze, seemingly absorbed by what she was seeing.

The shots captured her from the thigh up and were focused on Nicole’s hourglass curves. The pics offered little variety in terms of pose — one shot portrayed her with one arm across her midriff and the other hand coquettishly raised to her lips, while the other showed the hottie grasping her arms with her hand and grazing her thigh with her elegantly manicured fingers. Both photos flaunted her perky chest, while also showcasing her round hip and toned midsection. Another shared element of the snaps was the view in the mirror, which showed a tantalizing glimpse of Nicole’s curvy backside.

“Funny how reflections change,” the model wrote under her post, adding a sparkles emoji. She credited photographer Jade Piper for the sultry snaps, tagging the Jade Photography social media account in her cryptic caption.

The Aussie beauty was wearing a skin-toned, two-piece lingerie set that left her voluptuous assets well within eyesight not only due to the see-through fabric but the saucy design as well. The seductive ensemble featured a chic underwire bra, which boasted a scooped neckline that sat low on her bust, exposing plenty of cleavage. The set was complete with high-cut thong bottoms that showed off her peachy posterior. Both pieces sported a black, contrast hem and were adorned with an elegant floral embroidery, also in black.

The 29-year-old accessorized with a stylish black manicure. She added a bit of bling with sparkling gold earrings, although the jewelry was barely visible through her luscious mane. She wore her long, chestnut-brown tresses down and parted in the center, and brushed her hair over her ear. Her locks tumbled down her back in subtle waves, calling attention to her bared skin.

Although her reflection was a bit out of focus and the details of her glam were not readily observable, fans could easily see that Nicole was wearing thick dark eyeliner and a peach lipstick. Her nude lingerie perfectly matched the color scheme of the decor, which included earth-toned sandstone on the counter, beige wall tiles, a white round sink, and a shiny bronze faucet.

Needless to say, the scorching upload didn’t fail to capture fans’ attention and ignite their imagination. The photos racked up more than 26,500 likes overnight, in addition to 321 comments.

“You’re a babe,” wrote YouTube star Natalia “Naty” Ashba, leaving a heart-eyes emoji for the Aussie hottie.

“Yes, you are delicious,” read another comment, followed by a three fire emoji and a trio of heart emoji.

“Cool pic, gorgeous set,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Such a beauty here,” a fourth person said of the double update, ending their comment with two heart emoji.