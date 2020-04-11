Medical Experts Say Sports Leagues Postponed During Coronavirus Outbreak Won’t Be Able To Return Anytime Soon

Major American sports leagues have floated a number of proposals to return amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Major League Baseball is reportedly considering plans to move teams to spring training facilities in Arizona and Florida and play an abbreviated season. The NFL hopes it will be able to start its season on time in September, though it could likely be without fans in the stands.

But medical experts are telling fans not to hold their breath on seeing sports again anytime soon, noting that it will be too difficult to play while the virus is still spreading. Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated broke down the challenges that these leagues would face in trying to return, citing experts who say it would be nearly impossible to pull off any kind of season while the pandemic is still ongoing.

As the report noted, most experts agree that sports will only return once there’s a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, which could take anywhere from 12 to 18 months. Even proposals to move leagues to remote locations and play without any fans would be too difficult to pull off, noted Zach Binney, a PhD in epidemiology and professor at Emory University.

“The idea of a quarantined sports league that can still go on sounds really good in theory,” Binney said. “But it’s a lot harder to pull off in practice than most people appreciate.”

Other experts cited by Apstein noted that trying to play a remote league would require all players and league personnel to quarantine for two full weeks to ensure that none are infected with the virus. Once the league started, players would need to cut off all contact with the outside world, a nearly impossible task given that they will need food and other essential services. If a player or league employee does become infected, the entire league would need to be put on pause again and quarantined for another two weeks to ensure the coronavirus does not spread.

With all sports leagues on hold, some players and leagues are getting creative. ESPN has been hosting a 16-player NBA 2K Players Tournament, allowing fans to watch as stars face off in the video game, talking trash to each other as they do. Other sports networks have begun airing classic games.

But experts say that watching live sports likely won’t happen again until 2021 — or earlier, if a vaccine could be developed and distributed more rapidly.