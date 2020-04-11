Aylen Alvarez Shows Some Serious Skin In An Itty-Bitty Leopard-Print Bikini

Aylen Alvarez gave her 3.7 million Instagram followers something to talk about when she shared a tantalizing new photo that has proved hard to ignore.

The snap was shared to her page on Friday and saw the Cuban hottie modeling yet another look from Fashion Nova. As a partner with the online retailer, Aylen is seen sporting clothing from the brand more often than not in her Instagram uploads, and her latest look certainly did not disappoint. She slipped into a tiny two-piece set from the line’s swim collection known as the “Wild Little Thing” bikini that showed some serious skin and sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

Aylen sizzled in the itty-bitty, leopard-print swimwear that was adorned with sequins and perfectly suited her bombshell curves. The set included a strapless top that fell low on her chest and showed off her toned arms and shoulders. A revealing cut-out design fell right in the middle of the model’s bust, leaving an ample amount of cleavage well on display.

The matching bikini bottoms were even skimpier than the top half of Aylen’s swim look. The piece covered up only what was necessary so as not to violate the social media platform’s no nudity guidelines and gave the model’s audience a complete look at her curvy hips and sculpted legs. Its string waistband was tied in tight knots high up on her hips, accentuating her flat midsection and hourglass physique.

Aylen ventured outside to show off the revealing ensemble, striking a pose against a tall stone wall. She wore a floppy hat to shade herself from the golden ray of sunlight that peaked through but did not accessorize any further than that. Her long, brown hair cascaded behind her back underneath the headgear, and she wore a full face of makeup. The application included a glossy lip color, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the skin-baring look was a huge hit with Aylen’s millions of fans. The snap has been awarded over 50,000 likes after 17 hours of going live to her page and nearly 800 comments, many with compliments for her stunning display.

“Just perfect,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Aylen was “the most beautiful girl in the world without a doubt.”

“My I’m speechless with all that beauty,” a third follower remarked.

“You look so good, you must be a superstar,” a fourth admirer quipped.

Aylen has flooded her page with a number of curve-hugging ensembles lately, including more swimwear. She recently flaunted her figure in a plunging one-piece swimsuit that featured unique ring details and revealing cut-outs. Fans went wild for that look as well, awarding it nearly 66,000 likes.