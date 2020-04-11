Kindly Myers Bares Cleavage In Simple, Plunging One-Piece For Latest Instagram Post

Kindly Myers turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post on Saturday morning. In a new photo on her feed, the model rocked a simple, black one-piece with a low-cut neckline that left very little to the imagination as she basked in the glow of the sun.

The photo showed Kindly standing on a balcony surrounded by a black, iron railing. Though the background was blurry, a tall, green tree could be seen, as well as a white building. Rays of sunlight could be seen shining down on Kindly from somewhere off-camera, highlighting her tan skin. She looked casual and sexy in her swimwear, which did nothing but favors for her curves.

Kindly’s look featured an all-black, skintight swimsuit with an open concept on the back and sides. The top also featured a plunging V-neckline that traveled down to her waist, so her ample cleavage was fully exposed, as well as a fair amount of sideboob.

The tight-fitting fabric hugged Kindly’s flat, toned tummy closely. Meanwhile, the lower half of the suit featured high cuts that came up above her hips, putting her long, lean legs and pert derriere on display.

Kindly accessorized her outfit with a small, silver necklace. She also wore a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, dark eyeliner, thick lashes, and a nude color on her full lips. The model wore her long, blond locks down in luscious waves that fell over her shoulders.

In the shot, Kindly posed with one hip pushed out to the side, giving fans a glimpse of her round booty. She playfully tugged the V-neck down to expose even more cleavage. At the same time, she pulled up the bottom of the suit and flashed a sly smile at the camera.

Kindly’s post garnered more than 4,000 likes and nearly 130 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Sexyyyyy. Love that one,” one fan said with several flame emoji.

“Very perfect goddess you are perfection,” another user added.

“OMG you are so awesome and beautiful. Words cannot adequately describe it,” a third follower wrote.

Kindly always knows how to drive her fans wild. In a post earlier this week, she stripped down to a sequined bikini as she posed in front of the sunset.