Angeline Varona Sizzles In White Bikini On Instagram

Angeline Varona stunned her 2.5 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot update in which she flaunted her killer body. The new snap, which was posted on April 11, showed the 26-year-old model rocking a white two-piece swimsuit that revealed a generous amount of skin.

In the brand new post, Angeline wore a string bikini set that did more revealing than covering up. She sported a bikini top boasting padded triangle-style cups that hardly held her enormous chest. As a result, she spilled out from the bottom of the piece. She sported turquoise joggers that she pulled down to expose her matching bikini bottoms. The swimwear had tiny strings hanging over her slender hips, highlighting her slim waistline.

One picture also showed her wearing a thick hoodie in the same color as the track pants. The apparel was from the brand called boohooMan, an online fashion retailer based in the U.K. The particular tracksuit was from their new collaboration with American rapper, Quavo. She also sported printed socks to complete the look.

Angeline was photographed inside her home in Miami. The light coming in from the windows and the almost all-white interior made the room bright and conducive for indoor photography. In the first pic, she leaned on a white kitchen counter, holding onto the edge with her left hand, and tugged at her joggers with her other hand, pulling it down as she looked directly into the camera.

In the second photo, the Miami native sat on top of the kitchen counter, spreading her legs with her right knee bent as she raised one arm to her head, running her fingers through her hair. She wore the hoodie that was cropped to expose her toned midsection.

Angeline left her brunette hair down and styled in soft, wavy curls. As for her makeup application, she had well-defined eyebrows, thick mascara, a light dusting of blush, and pink color on her lips. She wore her usual name necklace and a pair of dainty earrings.

Angeline tagged Quavo and boohooMan’s official Instagram account in the caption of the post and urged her fans to check out their new collection.

As per usual, the new update went viral with 18 hours of going live on the social media platform. The post has racked up more than 131,000 likes and over 1,200 comments. Fans and followers took to the comments section to drop compliments and adoring messages.

“You make anything look good,” fellow model Natalia Garibotto commented on the post.

“You are beautiful and so sexy,” gushed an admirer.