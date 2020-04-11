Katie Bell Goes Nude In Risque Instagram Share, Is ‘Unbothered’ While Posing On The Floor

Brunette beauty Katie Bell is knocking it out of the park with her latest Instagram upload. The gorgeous Instagram model and social media influencer has frequently shared various sexy selfies on her social media page in recent weeks. However, this one was a sneak peek at a photoshoot she did and the snap is certainly breathtaking.

Katie posted this enticing photo on Friday, but she didn’t share any details about when it was taken or what project it might be featured in at some point. However, she did tag photographer Brendan Forbes in the artistic, revealing black-and-white snap.

The photo featured an entirely nude Katie photographed from the back. Her brunette hair appeared to be damp and messily framing her face as she looked back over her shoulder toward the camera.

This sultry photo was cropped in tightly enough to show a hint of Katie’s bare derriere and the curves of her fit physique. Katie covered one breast with her hand as she leaned on the other arm, but there was plenty of sideboob visible in this particular snap.

The post had nearly 130,000 likes in the first 18 hours after Katie had initially posted it. She kept her caption simple, just noting that she was unbothered, and that fit the feel of the photo quite well. Based on the comments posted from the model’s fans, they ended up a bit hot and bothered over the shot themselves.

“You’re amazingly stunning, I love you so much Katie,” praised one impressed follower.

“Total smoke show,” teased someone else, who added a couple of fire emoji to reinforce the sentiment.

“Omg those curves how r u even real,” playfully questioned someone else.

“You’re so beautiful, like a dream,” detailed another follower.

The collection of photos that Katie’s shared on her Instagram page over the past couple of weeks suggest that she is going a bit stir-crazy during this ongoing time of social distancing. Like many others around the world, she is laying low at home as the coronavirus pandemic plays out.

As a result of her ongoing isolation, Katie has been posting quite frequently. Her strategy of sharing a lot of uploads as she is stuck at home seems to be keeping her entertained as it keeps her followers anxious to see more.

Katie has been mixing sexy selfies with professional throwbacks and tossing in a silly, light-hearted shot here and there. No matter the style or mood of the snap, her nearly 2 million followers are always quick to respond and show their love for her, with this sultry nude shot being no exception.