Nebraska Football Looking To Take Will Johnson From Michigan’s Back Yard

The Nebraska football team has been going toe-to-toe with its Big Ten rivals over the last few days on the recruiting front. Will Johnson, a cornerback from Gross Pointe, Michigan announced he got an official offer from the Huskers through his Twitter account. The Cornhuskers are the 19th team to come calling and it shows Scott Frost and company aren’t scared to go after players that have traditionally been locked down by the Big Ten schools in their area.

Johnson is a 4-star prospect according to 247Sports that the site considers a prototypical outside cornerback. He fits that bill because he has some serious length at 6-1 but he’s also considered “filled out” as he’s not just long and lean. Instead, he’s got the muscle that can make him a good open-field tackler.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Nebraska ❗️#GBR ???? pic.twitter.com/MitWX8Ypja — Wílł Jøhnšoñ (@Willj1228) April 10, 2020

Johnson might have just caught the attention of the Nebraska football program but there are several other Power Five programs who have also come calling. That includes the Michigan Wolverines, as well the Michigan State Spartans, LSU, and Oklahoma. If Nebraska is going to find a way to nab Johnson, he’s going to be fighting against some of college football’s royalty.

Eric Francis / Getty Images

There’s certainly a reason why the biggest programs in the country are all coming after Johnson. He’s considered the top prospect in the state of Michigan for the 2022 class. More than that, he’s currently considered the number 16 prospect in the entire nation for that class and the fourth-best cornerback.

Nebraska does not have a commit in the 2022 group at the cornerback position and recruiting analysts to believe Johnson would be one of the crowning jewels of the class if they were able to land him. Analysts from Rivals believes he’s going to eventually sign with Michigan, but it isn’t the certainty that in-state prospects can be when it comes to schools so close to home.

Next steps for Nebraska football and Will Johnson are going to be attempting to get him to take an official visit to Lincoln. Getting a recruit to come to visit has become more difficult during the coronavirus outbreak. The NCAA has put a ban on in-person recruiting.

Schools like Nebraska are at a disadvantage with the rules currently in place because they use facilities and Memorial Stadium as a way to lure players away from warmer climates or bigger population bases.

The Huskers have some time to try and sign him. Johnson won’t be able to sign with any team until December of 2021 at the absolute earliest. Between now and then, Nebraska football will be looking to secure one of his four official visits.