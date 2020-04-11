Harvey Weinstein’s Former Assistant Discusses Why She Waited Two Decades To Make Rape Allegation

Rowena Chiu discussed her allegations against Weinstein in a new documentary.

Harvey Weinstein‘s former assistant is speaking out about the movie mogul’s prison sentence, and her allegation that he raped her more than two decades ago. In a new documentary, Rowena Chiu is one of several women who discusses Weinstein’s behavior. The documentary, which is titled Harvey Weinstein: ID Breaking Now, also features interviews with Rosanna Arquette and Italian model Ambra Battilana Guiterrez. Now, Chiu is speaking out about the allegation, Fox News reports.

In the documentary, Chiu says that she was working as Weinstein’s assistant in 1998 when the two of them attended the Venice Film Festival. She said that at various points during the trip, she had to fend off requests from Weinstein for massages. Chiu believes that Weinstein took those steps in order to make Chiu feel more comfortable so that she would think his behavior was less out of the ordinary.

When Chiu took a meeting in Weinstein’s hotel room, she said that she quickly found herself pushed up against the bed.

“He parted my legs and said, ‘Just one thrust and it will all be over. Everybody else does this,'” Chiu said in the documentary. “‘… If you do this, you can do anything you want in the film industry.'”

Chiu said that after the incident, she tried to hire a lawyer to make sure the allegation became widely known. Weinstein came with his own team of lawyers, though, and the lawyers reportedly bullied Chiu and another accuser by saying that no one would believe their story if they tried to tell it. Eventually, Chiu signed a non-disclosure agreement that kept her from speaking about the incident.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

According to The New York Times, the negotiations over the NDA were held under extreme duress. Chiu said that she was kept in the office overnight, allowed very little access to food or drink, and wasn’t allowed to have a pen so that she could keep notes of their conversations.

Just last month, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on charges related to other sexual misconduct allegations that had been made against him. Chiu discussed his sentencing with Fox News, saying that she celebrated the verdict.

“For some of us, we sort of expected the worst. We’ve been conditioned to expect nothing,” Chiu said.

At the same time, she said that the sentence could never make up for all the pain Weinstein inflicted.

“He has destroyed so many lives in over three decades. So relatively speaking, 23 years is nothing. I had two suicide attempts. I never went to work in film again. Many of us have struggled, mental health-wise,” she said.