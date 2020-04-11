‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Sally Freaks Out

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, April 13 reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will hit the roof when she realizes that her plan is falling apart. It seems as if her one ally is about to turn against her and there is nothing that she can do about it, per TV Guide.

Penny & Sally Discuss Her ‘Illness’

On the day that Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) ‘outed’ Sally’s illness to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), she was actually trying to get Sally to tell him the truth. She wanted Sally to come clean to her ex-boyfriend and tell him about the misdiagnosis.

However, Sally noticed that everyone was treating her better after she told them that she only had one month left to live. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) did not fire her even though her designs were not up to scratch, and Wyatt had invited her to live at the beach house again.

Sally has made great strides with Wyatt, but he still does not want to be with her. Recently, she told him that she would seek alternative options if he would come back to her. However, he gently refused her and asked her not to confuse his compassion for love.

So, when Penny tells Sally that she doesn’t want to go through with their plan, the redhead will retaliate. She made a deal with the doctor to help her into the fashion world if she helped her convince everyone that she was dying. But Penny will insist that she no longer wants to be part of their scam, per the latest soap opera spoilers.

Penny’s Afraid Of Flo

Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) recently visited the doctor at her office. She wanted Penny to convince Sally to seek treatment. She also wanted to know more about Sally’s illness but Penny told her that she would then be breaking doctor-patient confidentiality rules.

Flo also noted Penny’s love for fashion. She happened to see Penny’s sketches and complimented her on them. She also wanted to know if Penny knew that Sally was also a designer.

Penny’s scared that Flo may be on to them. Sally’s symptoms were a result of stress and it’s only a matter of time before she’s caught out. Penny is worried that Flo will realize that Sally’s not dying and her role in their ruse.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Sally will be furious that Flo has been able to influence Penny. She will freak out and plead with her to stay silent until she can figure something out.