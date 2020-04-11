Alexa Collins Poses With Her Dogs In An Adorable Snap: ‘My Full-Time Quarantine Buddies’

Alexa Collins introduced fans to her adorable “quarantine buddies” in a gorgeous photo shared this morning to Instagram. The snap showed the model chilling at home with her two dogs, both of whom immediately won over the hearts of her followers. The sizzling blonde took the opportunity to show off her enviable figure as well, rocking a casual look that bared her toned midriff and flaunted her supple waist.

Alexa was wearing a navy blue crop top that fit tightly across her chest. The slinky item had a sports bra feel to it and was a one-shoulder number that hemmed right at the chest tine, swathing her bust into a snug embrace. A single thick strap went over her shoulder, luring the gaze to her generous decolletage.

The 23-year-old coupled the top with matching sweat pants, which were a baggy design and had a chic, glossy finish that added a touch of sophistication to the look. The pants were cinched with elastic bands at the waist and hem line, and had a gold zipper in the front, as well as massive pockets on the hip and thigh area.

The Florida cutie added a bit of glitz with a delicate silver choker necklace. She opted for a face-full of makeup in the shot, showing off an elegant glam that consisted of thick dark eyeliner on the upper eyelid, long lashes, and a satin pink lipstick. She wore her golden tresses down and styled with a mid-part, letting her locks frame her face as they brushed over her shoulders.

Snapped in her sun-kissed living room, Alexa was lounging on the couch with one leg stretched out in front of her body and the other folded under it. The model was barefoot and adopted a relaxed pose, looking directly into the camera with a perky smile. She held one hand next to her body, resting her fingers on a fluffy, white blanket, and snuggled one of her pet pooches by her side. Her other dog was imaged in the foreground and was staring into the lens with a curious gaze, tilting its head to the side and raising one little paw up in the air.

The photo also showed a glimpse of the stylish decor, which included white furniture, a large potted plant in the corner of the room, and a massive, black-and-white ornamental vase. The couch was set right by the sunlit glass door to the balcony, where fans could see a bike leaning against the mesh railing — one sporting a cute basket that Alexa probably had installed for her dogs.

While Alexa looked undeniably gorgeous in the shot, her two pups inadvertently stole the show, getting a flurry of compliments from her followers.

“They are so cute!” wrote one person, adding a heart emoji.

“Lol the one with big ears so adorable,” said another Instagram user.

Fans expressed their admiration for the Miami model as well, complimenting her on her outfit and stunning looks.

“Sweet Jesus, you are absolutely gorgeous…” read one message, trailed by a string of heart-eyes, blowing-kiss, and two-hearts emoji.

“This is goals [heart-eyes emoji],” another Instagrammer said of the photo, which ended up garnering more than 4,900 likes and 107 comments within the first hour of posting.