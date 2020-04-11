Gabby Allen Flaunts Her Toned Legs In A Black Bathing Suit

Gabby was sporting longer hair and sipping on green juice as she struck a pose outside.

Fitness guru Gabby Allen sizzled in a black swimsuit that showed off her muscular legs as she soaked up a little sun and enjoyed a healthy drink. Many of the Love Island star’s fans were also impressed with her deep tan.

On Saturday, Gabby took to Instagram to share a photo of her bathing suit with her 1.1 million Instagram followers. Her spandex one-piece had a low scoop neck and high-cut leg openings. The garment’s style was classic and simple, which made Gabby’s fit physique the main focus of her photo. Gabby used a tag to reveal that her swimsuit was a Burnt Soul design.

Gabby gave her look a sporty touch by rocking a pair of sock sneakers from Boohoo. The athletic shoes were black with chunky white rubber soles.

Gabby accessorized her ensemble with a black cord choker and a matching necklace with a large white stone pendant. She was also rocking an Apple watch.

The 28-year-old personal trainer was posing with her right knee bent and her toes pointed. This engaged her muscles, which helped to show off the impressive definition of her chiseled thighs. Like the rest of her body, her legs had a flawless bronze glow.

Gabby was wearing her blond hair down and curled at the ends. It was significantly longer than it was in previous photos, with the tips curving over her perky chest. In a video that she uploaded to her Instagram stories, she revealed that she was wearing 16-inch extensions from Hair Choice Luxury Hair Extensions.

The fresh-faced model was standing outside in front of her garden gate and sipping on a cup of green juice from Joe & The Juice. In her Instagram stories, she expressed her excitement that the coffee and juice bar was doing deliveries, writing that it “makes quarantine so much better.” Her post included a cheeky caption about her healthy drink.

As of this writing, Gabby’s photo has been liked over 40,000 times. Many of the fitness model’s Instagram followers commented on her tan, and she responded to one fan’s question about it by revealing that she uses products from Sienna X to fake her flawless sun-kissed glow.

“Want a body like this please,” read one response to Gabby’s photo.

“Woah! You look insane,” another fan gushed.

“Ohhhh you are just unreal,” a third admirer remarked.

“Legs for days, stunning,” wrote a fourth commenter.

Gabby has been sharing daily social media updates with her fans as she self-isolates at home. Her Instagram followers also left an avalanche of rave reviews in the comments section of a video that she uploaded earlier this week. She was shown rocking a tiny two-piece bathing suit and doing a handstand split in her garden.