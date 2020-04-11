Hilde Osland Wears Tiny Ripped Daisy Dukes For ‘The Hottest’ Day

Norwegian Instagram star Hilde Osland wowed her 3.2 million followers with a new post where she stunned in tiny torn denim shorts. In her caption, Osland explained the reason behind the skimpy attire, claiming that it had been the hottest April day on record in her home country of Australia.

To keep cool despite the high temperatures, Osland wore a barely-there bodysuit in a tropical leaf pattern. The green of the leaves against the pink background of the garment was a fun and colorful look, and beautifully complemented Osland’s sun-kissed skin.

Though Osland did not give a view of her top from the front, it featured deep side cut-outs that flaunted her ample cleavage. It was also backless, with two ties from a halter neckline dangling down her torso serving as the only fabric visible on her back.

Osland coupled the bodysuit with a pair of Daisy Duke shorts. They were very short — ending at her upper thigh — and featured a number of cut-outs that showcased more of Osland’s skin. In addition, the high-waisted cut of the shorts highlighted the Instagram star’s hourglass figure.

Osland left her hair naturally styled in beachy waves for the upload, and her blond locks cascaded down her back to reach her midriff. She accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a gold bracelet. Her makeup consisted of some mascara, a light swipe of blush, and a coral lip.

Osland offered two pictures of her ensemble in the upload. In the first, she angled sideways away from the camera while smiling over her shoulder. In the second, she looked pensively out towards the side while her long hair swished in the breeze.

The setting for the pictures was beautiful as well, with a picturesque wooden bridge and lush green trees serving as her background.

Fans loved the double-picture update, and awarded the post close to 36,000 likes and more than 530 comments within the first hour of posting.

“Every day is hot with you involved,” one lovestruck fan teased, along with a fire emoji.

“You make any day hotter,” echoed a second, adding three heart-eye faces.

“VERY HOT POST,” a third fan exclaimed, adding three perfection hand emoji.

“Your daily smile is so uplifting,” concluded a fourth, with a fire symbol.

In her caption, Osland added that she was wearing Fashion Nova clothing, as she is an ambassador for the brand. Osland often models clothing from the online clothing store. In fact, on Friday she wore a tight wetsuit style bathing suit from the label, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.