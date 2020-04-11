Hilde Osland Wears Ripped, Cut-Off Jeans For ‘The Hottest’ Day

Norwegian-born Instagram star Hilde Osland wowed her 3.2 million followers with a new post where she stunned in tiny, torn denim shorts. In her caption, Osland explained the reason behind the skimpy attire, claiming that it had been the hottest April day on record in her home country of Australia.

To keep cool despite the high temperatures, Hilde wore a barely there bodysuit in a tropical leaf pattern. The green of the leaves against the pink accents in the garment gave off a fun and colorful vibe, with the hues beautifully complementing her sun-kissed skin.

Though the beauty did not give a view of her top from the front, it featured extremely low-cut sides that exposed some sideboob. The outfit was also backless, with two ties from a halter neckline dangling down her back.

Hilde coupled the bodysuit with a pair of ripped, cut-off jeans. They were very short — ending at her upper thigh — and featured a number of cutouts that showcased more of her skin. In addition, the high-cut waist of the cutoffs highlighted her hourglass figure.

The stunner left her hair styled in beachy waves for the upload, and her blond locks cascaded down her back to reach her midriff. She accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a gold bracelet. Her makeup application consisted of mascara, a light swipe of blush, and a coral lip.

Hilde offered two pictures of her ensemble in the upload. In the first, she angled her body sideways to the camera while smiling over her shoulder. In the second, she looked pensively out to the side, while her long hair swished in the breeze.

The setting for the pictures was beautiful as well, with a picturesque wooden bridge and lush green trees serving as her background.

Fans loved the double-picture update, and awarded the post close to 36,000 likes and more than 530 comments within the first hour of it going live.

“Every day is hot with you involved,” one lovestruck fan teased, along with a fire emoji.

“You make any day hotter,” echoed a second person, adding three heart-eye faces.

“VERY HOT POST,” a third fan exclaimed, adding three perfection hand emoji.

“Your daily smile is so uplifting,” concluded a fourth admirer, with a fire symbol.

In her caption, Osland added that she was wearing Fashion Nova clothing, as she is an ambassador for the brand. Hilde often models clothing from the online clothing store. In fact, on Friday, she wore a tight wetsuit-style bathing suit from the label, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.